by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Mike Pence is the biggest coward on the national political scene.



On October 7, when Washington Post reporter David Farenthold broke the now-infamous video in which Donald Trump brags about sexually assaulting women, vice presidential candidate Pence literally ran for the hills, disappearing from public view for three days.



He only re-emerged late on October 9, when the coast was clear. By then, Trump's scorched-earth debate tactics had rallied his base and convinced many Republicans that he was still a dangerous man to cross.



'Congrats to my running mate @realDonaldTrump on a big debate win! Proud to stand with you as we #MAGA [Make America Great Again],' Pence tweeted as the October 9 debate came to a close.



From his hiding place somewhere in Indiana, Pence had previously issued contradictory statements about Trump's 'pussy' video.



Only hours after the video story broke on October 7, Pence said:



'I just tell people, Donald Trump gets it. You know what I mean? I mean, he's a genuine article. He's a doer in a game usually reserved for talkers. When he does his talking, he doesn't go tiptoeing around all those thousands of rules of political correctness.'



By the afternoon of October 8, Pence evidently realized that sexual assault is so far beyond the rules of political correctness that his previous statement had to be modified, so he issued a new one:



'As a husband and father, I was offended by the words and actions described by Donald Trump in the eleven-year-old video released yesterday. I do not condone his remarks and cannot defend them. I am grateful that he has expressed remorse and apologized to the American people. We pray for his family and look forward to the opportunity he has to show what is in his heart when he goes before the nation tomorrow night.'



Pence also canceled his appearance at a Wisconsin event hosted by House Speaker Paul Ryan, where he was to have been the featured speaker - replacing the newly uninvited Trump.



Reports began to circulate that Pence was thinking about dropping off the Republican ticket - either as a protest against Trump's remarks, or as a way to salvage enough of his political reputation to justify his own presidential bid in 2020.



By October 10, however, Pence decided that serving as Trump's running mate was the 'greatest honor of my life.'



In an interview with CNN reporter Alisyn Camerota, Pence denied he'd ever thought about dropping off the Republican ticket.



'You know I'll always keep my conversations with Donald Trump and my family private. But it's absolutely false to suggest that at any point in time we considered dropping off this ticket,' Pence told Camerota.



Whatever Trump said or did, Pence told Camerota, Bill Clinton was worse.



'Alisyn, [Trump] said last night very clearly that that was talk, not actions,' Pence told her.



'And I believe him, and I think the contrast between that and what the Clintons were involved in 20 years ago - the four women that were present last night - was pretty dramatic.'



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!