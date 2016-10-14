by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Donald Trump has been sued at least 20 times by women employees charging they were sexually harassed or discriminated against while working for his companies, according to USA Today.



In the wake of the October 7 release of a video showing Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women, Trump issued a string of denials saying that his words amounted to nothing more than 'locker room talk.'



USA Today, however, revealed that 'allegations outlined in at least 20 separate lawsuits accuse Trump and managers at his companies of discriminating against women, ignoring sexual harassment complaints, and even participating in the harassment themselves.'



The cases run the gamut of improper conduct. One woman sued Donald Trump's Miami resort for discrimination, saying she lost her job because she got pregnant. Two others charged they were fired after complaining that co-workers sexually harassed them.



A supervisor at one Trump property testified she was ordered to fire a woman employee because Trump thought she was 'fat.' When she refused, she was disciplined.



One married waitress testified that Trump constantly flirted with her when she had to serve him, asking whether she was 'still happily married.' She didn't like it, she said, but felt powerless to complain about it because Trump was her boss.



And a number of women testified in a lawsuit that Trump personally instructed managers to hire younger, prettier workers at his Los Angeles golf club.



For example, a woman supervisor at Trump National Golf Club near Los Angeles said Trump pulled her aside one day to complain about hiring.



'I want you to get some good-looking hostesses here,' Trump told her, Sue Kwiatkowski recounted in a sworn statement corroborated by many other employees' testimony.



He then went on to say, 'People like to see good-looking people when they come in,' she said.



Managers acted on Trump's directive, she and colleagues testified, to hire younger and 'prettier' staff and to make sure other women workers were out of sight when Trump visited.



According to USA Today, Trump has been the defendant in at least 4,000 lawsuits, of which about 130 have involved complaints by his employees. Many of the rest were filed by contractors who did work for Trump's projects only to find that he refused to pay them.



'A definitive accounting of women claiming mistreatment by Trump or his companies isn't possible because many such complaints are resolved internally and never escalate to a lawsuit,' the newspaper added. 'And, researchers consistently have found, many women don't report such workplace behavior at all.'



For example, the Associated Press reported on October 10 that Trump systematically demeaned women during filming of NBC's 'The Apprentice' television show, discussing in front of them which ones he wanted to have sex with and asking other men in the room which ones they would have sex with.



