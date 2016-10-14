by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



The Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down a state law restricting the ability of women's health centers to provide abortions for their patients in a unanimous decision issued October 4.



The law, intended to prevent abortions without directly challenging the US Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, required that:



o women's health centers take samples of fetal tissue from patients younger than 14 and preserve them for state investigators;



o women's health centers submit to a very strict inspection system; and



o health centers and individuals who helped under-age patients get abortions without parental consent be subject to criminal penalties.



The sweep of the anti-choice law turned out to be its undoing. The nine-member Oklahoma Supreme Court found the law violated the state constitution's requirement that each legislative bill must address only 'one subject.'



The rule, the court said, is designed to prevent legislators from embedding unpopular provisions that could not normally pass in otherwise-popular bills. The state unsuccessfully asserted that each part of the law addressed a single subject - women's reproductive health.



'We reject defendants' arguments and find this legislation violates the single-subject rule, as each of these sections is so unrelated and misleading that a legislator voting on this matter could have been left with an unpalatable all-or-nothing choice,' Justice Joseph Watt wrote for the court.



In a concurring opinion, four judges said they also would have struck down the law as an unconstitutional burden on a woman's right to have an abortion.



In a post-decision statement, Center for Reproductive Rights President Nancy Northup said the law was 'nothing but a cynical attack on women's health and rights by unjustly targeting their trusted health care providers.'



Lincoln Ferguson, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office, which defended the law, called the decision 'disappointing.'



'This law would have given law enforcement the ability to more easily prosecute sexual assaults of children that are discovered when a child under 14 has an abortion,' he said.



'The Attorney General's Office remains committed to defending laws aimed at protecting the safety and well-being of Oklahoma women.'



Oklahoma's Republican-dominated state government has joined a number of other states in enacting burdensome restrictions on abortion, drawing court challenges.



In June, the US Supreme Court struck down a Texas law requiring women's health centers to meet strict design and construction standards. A similar law is on hold in Oklahoma while the state Supreme Court considers its legality.



