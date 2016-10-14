                                 
Friday, Oct 14, 2016
 
posted Friday, October 14, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 42
Trump supporters may go to jail, not Hillary
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Trump supporters may go to jail, not Hillary

by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer

Despite Donald trump's insistence at an October 12 rally in Ocala, Florida, that Hillary Clinton 'has to go to jail,' it may be his own supporters who end up in prison.

On the same day that Trump doubled down on his inflammatory threat to jail his opponent, Trump followers Chris Christie and Ken Paxton found themselves facing legal charges.

Christie, governor of New Jersey and a close advisor to Trump, may face a criminal indictment in the ongoing Bridgegate scandal.

In an October 12 ruling, a New Jersey judge found probable cause for a complaint of official misconduct against the governor related to the George Washington Bridge closure. The case now goes to the Bergen County prosecutor's office, which will decide whether to indict Christie.

The misconduct complaint was filed in September by activist Bill Brennan because, he said, the fallout of the 2013 lane closures cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

Brennan said his criminal complaint followed from former Christie aide David Wildstein's accusation that the governor knew that the lane shutdowns had been planned as political retaliation against the mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Christie also failed to seek criminal prosecution of his staffers once he found out, Brennan charged.

Meanwhile, in Texas, state Attorney General Ken Paxton lost his last-ditch effort to avoid trial for felony fraud.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals refused to hear Paxton's appeal of multiple felony indictments that could net him up to 99 years in prison. Paxton will be tried next spring.

'Today's ruling marks an end to Mr. Paxton's almost-yearlong attempt to avoid being judged by a jury of his peers,' special prosecutor Brian Wice said after the ruling. 'We look forward to going to trial and seeking justice on behalf of the people of Texas.'

The Republican-dominated appeals court gave no explanation for its decision not to take up Paxton's case. A lower appeals court in Dallas, as well as the Tarrant County judge hearing the case, had already refused to throw out his indictments.

Among the charges are two first-degree felony fraud charges arising from Paxton's work as an investment advisor for Servergy. Prosecutors say that Paxton advised people to invest in the company without disclosing that he was working for it and that he made commissions from investments.

