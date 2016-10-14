by Sharon Cumberland - SGN A&E Writer



UW WORLD DANCE SERIES

MARK MORRIS DANCE GROUP

WITH THE SILK ROAD ENSEMBLE

'LAYLA AND MAJNUN' (2016)

MEANY CENTER FOR

THE PERFORMING ARTS

October 6 & 7



Depend upon Mark Morris to do something surprising and genuinely new. Not resting on his tremendous success with modern dances inspired by classical music - 'Acis and Galatea,' 'Mozart Dances,' 'L'Allegro, Il Penseroso ed Il Moderato,' 'Orfeo ed Euridice,' to name only a few - Morris has ventured East with Yo-Yo Ma's Silk Road Ensemble. This new collaboration, 'Leyla and Majnun,' is based upon an ancient love story as cherished and familiar to the Arab and Indian worlds as 'Romeo and Juliet' is to the Western world. Danced to the mugham vocals of Azerbaijani singers Alim Qasimov and his daughter Fargana Qasimova - national treasures in their country - the multi-layered story, dance, and music were a feast for the senses as well as the intellect. I was fortunate to see this work twice, but wish I could consider its beautiful complexities many times more.



It began with a demonstration of the mugham form, a style of improvisational singing to the accompaniment of traditional instruments. A folksong, 'Loneliness is painful,' set the tone, performed by two young Azerbaijani singers to the plaintive sounds of the tar (a small, double-bellied lute) and the kamancheh (a small bowed instrument balanced on the knee). The vibrating, ornamented notes of both the voices and instruments sounded like what you might hear in a bazaar in Iran, Turkey, Morocco, Georgia, or Azerbaijan. The wailing quality, the intensity of the voices, the beauty of the singers' hand gestures, as if lofting notes into the air, connected the listener to a music tradition much stranger and more ancient than what we usually hear in the dance world. One might initially imagine cobras uncoiling from baskets and girls in veils and harem pants. How, I wondered, could a Western choreographer - even one as great as Mark Morris - avoid the orientalist clichés that such music might conjure up in the Western mind?



Part of the solution was the presence of the eleven-member Silk Road Ensemble, musicians from around the world who weave international styles and instruments together in new ways. If you've seen the excellent documentary 'Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble' you'll recognize some of the players: Wu Man on the big-bellied pipa, Evan Ziporyn on the clarinet. With their colleagues they brought a deep, rounded, orchestral quality to the traditional sound, creating a structure for the dancers as well as a frame for the improvisations that characterize mugham singing. The score is based on the first Azerbaijani opera 'Leyla and Majnun' (1906) by Uzeyir Hajibeyli, which was also the first successful integration of western orchestral style with traditional eastern forms.



A dramatic abstract painting by Howard Hodgkin created the backdrop of changing colors as the Qasimovs sat cross-legged on a platform encircled by the Ensemble. Three additional platforms for the dancers were configured in a horseshoe around the musicians with steps leading from the highest platform to the floor. This design allowed the dancers to move behind, beside, among, and in front of the static performers as they built a musical universe of love, longing, despair and madness. The platforms were especially effective in showing - without unnatural emphasis - the distance between male and female contact in this culture, with the women and men often segregated by the different levels, or by showing Leyla and Majnun dancing the same steps together, but at different angles and on different levels from one another. This strategy created a palpable distance, making the air itself a metaphor of separation and longing.



In this dance, Morris called upon his early training in folk dancing in Seattle's Koleda Folk Ensemble. There he mastered the complex rhythms of Balkan chain and circle dances, which he used to develop highly stylized gestures of longing between the two lovers and of community solidarity. In one particularly beautiful demonstration of this approach, Leyla and Majnun court each other by taking turns moving around their beloved in a deep fifth-position step with arms outstretched as if to embrace, while the lover twirls in the pocket of air created by the partner's movement. At no moment do they touch, but the intimacy of the gesture creates a veil of privacy around their love that the audience can plainly see. One of my favorite MMDG dancers, Dallas McMurray, performed this section with the lovely Stacy Martorana.



Morris uses four pairs of dancers to represent Leyla and Majnun during the four stages of their initial love, suffering from parental disapproval, involuntary marriage of Leyla to another, and transformation of their love through death. All the dancers wear identical costumes - jodhpur-style white trousers with blue tunics for the men, orange flowing dresses with long sleeves for the women. When a dancer becomes one of the lovers, they don a bright orange scarf for Layla or a white scarf for Majnun. This strategy worked perfectly for me, but my dance buddy didn't like the dresses - she thought they looked like cheap polyester and she hated the color. I liked the color but, yes, I did have a moment's doubt about the fabric - yet it flowed beautifully, and the bright orange matched the very gorgeous gown and headscarf worn by Fargana Qasimova as her expressive voice soared and sank with the development of the story.



Another moment that I find fixed in my memory is the section in which Majnun is driven mad with longing ('majnun' means 'crazy' or 'obsessed' in Arabic). Danced by Seattle's own Aaron Loux, despair is shown with classic gestures - hands pressing both sides of the face, arm flung over the forehead - yet these stylized gestures are combined with a hopping, bending leap that makes the cliché of despair into a tragic, constrained sense of loss, as if a gazelle were trapped in a net it can never escape. As this solo unfolded, the rest of the dancers, segregated by sex and standing on different platforms, executed repetitive movements in a chorus effect that reiterated and developed Majnun's dance of despair. As Alim Qasimov's voice rose and broke with the intensity of these opposing dances, I could feel Majnun's anguish on a visceral level.



Like 'Romeo and Juliet' the protagonists are prevented from marrying and their lives end tragically, but unlike Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers, Majnun's insanity is, in this tradition, a path to union with the divine. The story seems more like Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde,' transformed by love into eternal, mystical unity, or like Dante's love for Beatrice that ends in Paradise, than the tale of two impetuous young people. In the final segment of the dance, the lovers are surrounded by their community as they execute a dance of death and transformation, finally falling backward into the arms of comrades who lay them gently side-by-side. Not only was this dance a moving culmination of earthly tragedy, but on a meta-note, I was particularly moved by the presence of the two mothers standing like statues of grief, holding their long skirts to their eyes in a classic pantomime of sorrow. The mothers were danced by MMDG's longest-running members of the company, Michelle Yard and Lauren Grant - a beautiful touch for those of us who have been following this troupe for years, and who have watched these two wonderful dancers develop and expand in one brilliant dance after another. The life-expectancy of a dancer is short, though MMDG dancers seem able to hang in for longer than most. Yet we know that the day will come when we don't see Michelle and Lauren on stage anymore, and we, with them, put a hanky to our eyes.



'Leyla and Majnun' has so many layers of performance, so many types of excellence, and so much to challenge and affect the entire sensorium of the audience that there may be a thesis or two written about it. A lot of us are going to go right out and find some Ajerbaijani music to listen to, and, as usual, we dance lovers will hope that 'Leyla and Majnun' will be filmed for distribution. (Thank goodness, after a couple of decades, 'L'Allegro' has finally been released!) In the meantime, if you get a chance to see this amazing work, or to hear the Silk Road Ensemble, don't miss it. Life, love, and culture are complex, and the combination of Yo-Yo Ma and Mark Morris - first seen in 'Falling Down Stairs' - shows both artists at their manifold best. It's not the easy delight of 'The Hard Nut' or the heart-wringing tragedy of 'V,' but it's a road to something new - a silk road to the seriousness and the beauties of another culture.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!