by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Two world-known musicians are performing in the Emerald City next week on the same night. This isn't a rare thing, but it's unfortunate because both are outstanding. Take your pick.



KANYE WEST

KEY ARENA

October 19



Music genius or spoiled, ego-bloated rapper? This is the big question that surfaces whenever the name of Kanye West enters a conversation. The consensus is that he's probably a bit of both. Despite his ridiculous behavior, the man is a talented artist who has written and performed some of the coolest hip-hop songs of the past decade, especially those earlier jams like 'Jesus Walks,' 'Through the Wire' and 'Gold Digger.' On the mic, his clever and bold lyrics mixed with catchy, R&B-electro backgrounds are too good to pass up; he's simply one of the all-time best. When he isn't rapping, however, he's a ticking bomb, a guy that will say anything to anybody anywhere. That's just the way he rolls.



But back to West's music. Since 2004, the Chicago native has released one incredible album after another, from The College Dropout to Graduation to My Dark Twisted Fantasy. Even his most recent works, 2013's Yeezus and this year's The Life of Pablo, have delighted fans and critics alike, while also reaching #1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. In fact, The Life of Pablo made music history when it came out in February, becoming the first album to ever debut atop the charts from a digital, or stream, format.



Next week, West returns to Seattle, where he launched 'The Yeezus Tour' three years ago on the exact same date he's playing Key Arena this time, October 19. That show featured an opening performance by another hip-hop wizard, Kendrick Lamar. This concert, part of the multiple Grammy winner's 'Saint Pablo Tour,' will include a whopping 32 songs and is said to be somewhat of a low-tech experience with less theatrics and props and more of the focus on the music itself. West has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBT community, encouraging fellow rappers to do away with anti-Gay lyrics and offering his support to Frank Ocean when he came out as Bisexual a few years ago. For any remaining tickets to see Kanye West live, go to livenation.com.



NORAH JONES

BENAROYA HALL

S. MARK TAPER FOUNDATION AUDITORIUM

October 19



I didn't know who Norah Jones was at the time, but there I was driving my car around Greenlake in early 2002 and the sweetest voice crooning over a jazzy background of piano and guitar came on the radio. It was love at first listen. Soon, she was everywhere; her music was getting heavy rotation on pop, adult contemporary and jazz stations, and then came the Grammys. Come Away with Me, her stunning 2002 debut, was the recipient of 8 golden gramophones that year, including 5 for Jones herself - specifically, Album of the Year, Record of the Year ('Don't Know Why'), Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.



While her subsequent work hasn't matched the commercial success of the first album, Jones has been artistically brilliant throughout her career, settling into more of a pure pop sound on her latest albums, 2012's Little Broken Hearts and the newly-released Daybreaks, barely a week old. Even her collaborative project with Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, titled Foreverly, was an underrated gem, as were her guest vocal appearances and duets with Willie Nelson, Foo Fighters, Ryan Adams and Wilco, to name a few. My personal favorite Norah Jones recording is 2004's Feels Like Home, featuring the singles 'Sunrise' and 'Creepin' In' (with Dolly Parton) and I have yet to listen to either performed live. That could change this coming week.



It's been a while since Jones has come to town and she never performs in arenas, so while it's a treat to see and hear her in a more intimate setting like the Seattle Symphony's hall, it doesn't allow room for everybody to attend. For any remaining tickets to see her live, go to livenation.com. A supporting act is possible, although I didn't come across any information posted online about it; still, get to Benaroya Hall by 7pm to find your seat, because the doors might close during the first number and only re-open during song breaks.



