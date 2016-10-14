                                 
Friday, Oct 14, 2016
 
posted Friday, October 14, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 42
OUTBOUND: HONOLULU Fashion Week grows into a standout event in its third year
Arts & Entertainment
OUTBOUND: HONOLULU Fashion Week grows into a standout event in its third year

by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer

When you think of Hawaii, you think of beaches, palm trees, pineapples, surfers and flower leis. You know, the typical stuff. But in recent years, it's become a fashion mecca, specifically the island of Oahu. It's not only a paradise for vacationers, it's a paradise for shoppers and fashionistas as well.

When I lived on Oahu about 20 years ago, there were select stores and malls to buy top brand name clothes. Fast forward to 2016 and nearly every major department store is there, from Nordstrom to Bloomingdale's, and every important international designer, from Balenciaga to Yves Saint Laurent, has a boutique shop with its very latest collections aimed directly at tourists. Even chain stores, like Guess, American Eagle, Banana Republic, Aeropostale and Uniqlo, plus discount retailers such as Target, Ross and TJ Maxx are scattered around the island. You name the store, it's there.

Something that is helping put Oahu on the fashion map is HONOLULU Fashion Week, a three-day event held at the Hawaii Convention Center that attracts some heavy hitters from the fashion world, in addition to showcasing local talent. The third installment of HONOLULU Fashion Week, running November 10 through 12, shines the spotlight on several Hawaiian designers, including Project Runway alum Kini Zamora, who is presenting his latest collection on Saturday, November 12. His show will help benefit 'Reach the Runway,' a nonprofit project that creates mentorship opportunities for Oahu middle school students interested in pursuing a career in the fashion industry. I met Zamora, along with Project Runway winner Sean Kelly, at last year's gala and both were extremely polite.

Two more runway shows highlighting island talent are 'Local Luxe' and 'LIVE ALOHA,' both taking place on Friday, November 11. The former features four Hawaii-based designers, Malia Jones, Allison Izu, Ten Tomorrow and Koa Johnson, while the latter includes five locals, including Noa and 'IOLANI Sportswear who are showcasing together. Additionally, Asaf Ganot, whose designs were featured last year on the TV series 'Revenge,' and whose twin brother Eran is the University of Hawaii men's basketball head coach, will kick off Fashion Week on Thursday, November 10 with his newest styles of athletic menswear.

HONOLULU Fashion Week presenting sponsor Hawaiian Airlines will showcase collections inspired by destinations the airline serves, from Japan and Australia to South Korea and New York, in a show called 'Runway to Runway' on Friday, November 11. And, legendary Oahu designer Reyn Spooner, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, will unveil its latest island and tropical-themed attire on the same evening.

But perhaps the most anticipated show being staged at HONOLULU Fashion Week, certain to be an emotional high point of the event, is 'Beautiful Survivors,' presented by Hawaii Pacific Health on the closing night, November 12, featuring survivors of various ages who have overcome severe health conditions that will participate as runway models.

Neiman Marcus, located at Ala Moana Center, and local shopping complex Ward Village will also present collections at the event, attended by island residents, as well as designers and fashionistas from North America and beyond. Aside from the runway shows, a Fashion Marketplace with more than 50 Hawaii-based merchants will provide attendees the opportunity to purchase handcrafted jewelery, clothing, accessories, home goods and other specialty items.

Last year's event drew more than 8,000 people, including myself, and it's expected to draw an equal number of attendees, if not more, this time around. Limited tickets will be available to the public via HONOLULUFashionWeek.com, where you'll also find details and more information about the event. For travel information on Oahu, visit GoHawaii.com/oahu. For anyone remotely interested in fashion, this is a great event to put on your calendar, if not this year then for 2017, when it will likely grow even bigger.

------------------------------

