by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Broadway royalty is headed to Seattle, and right around Thanksgiving time, so you might want to adjust your holiday plans. Three-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters will perform alongside the Seattle Symphony on November 26 in a show that will feature a selection of Broadway hits under the helm of Music Director Marvin Laird. The multi-talented, redheaded singer-actress currently stars in the Amazon Prime TV series 'Mozart in the Jungle' and recently appeared in New York City's Encores! production of A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair. This is a one-night-only performance, a single opportunity to see and hear this stage legend here at home. Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased online at seattlesymphony.org, by calling the Symphony's box office at (206) 215-4747, or (866) 833-4747, or in person at Benaroya Hall (corner of 3rd and Union).



A year and a half after its launch date, Coldplay's 'A Head Full of Dreams Tour' will be coming to Seattle. The internationally popular rock band opened the tour on March 31, 2016 at Buenos Aires' Estadio Cuidad de La Plata to a crowd of 48,000 fans, immediately followed by a second concert on April 1 with an equal number of attendees. This particular road outing, which has already traveled through South America, Europe and parts of North America, incorporates some of Coldplay's newest songs, including 'Adventure of a Lifetime,' 'Hymn for the Weekend,' 'Up & Up,' 'Magic' and 'A Sky Full of Stars.' If memory serves me correct, this is the four-piece act's first Seattle appearance since 2012, when they performed at Key Arena. This time, they'll be playing at CenturyLink Field on September 23, 2017. Tickets to see Coldplay go on sale October 15 (10am) at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000.



1991 was a historical year for Seattle music. Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Temple of the Dog each released breakthrough albums that year, as did another Emerald City band, Soundgarden. The Chris Cornell-fronted group emerged on the grunge scene with its ambitious sophomore effort, Badmotorfinger, which contained three big alternative rock singles, 'Outshined,' 'Rusty Cage' and 'Jesus Christ Pose.' To commemorate the 25th anniversary of its classic album, Soundgarden will release four special editions of Badmotorfinger next month, including a 'Super Deluxe' package with four CDs, two DVDs and a Blu-ray audio disc with 109 tracks, plus remastered original album, home videos, interviews, B-sides, live festival performances, 15 previously unreleased studio outtakes, 'Live at the Paramount' recording (Soundgarden's first-ever complete concert album, recorded at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle on March 6, 1992) and much, much more. Also being released are '2-CD Deluxe,' '2-LP' and '1-CD' editions. Badmotorfinger, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance, landed in record stores on October 8, 1991.



Undoubtedly, one of this summer's best albums was Home of the Strange, the latest release by pop-rock band Young the Giant, which has produced two hit singles, 'Amerika' and 'Something to Believe In.' This is the group's third studio album, following the success of 2014's Mind Over Matter and 2010's self-titled debut, plus a trio of Top 10 tracks, 'My Body,' 'Cough Syrup' and 'It's About Time.' To promote their freshest material, Young the Giant is currently touring North America with planned stops in Denver, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago and right here in Seattle, where they'll perform October 28 at The Showbox SoDo. But before any of that happens, the SoCal outfit is speaking with Seattle Gay News for the second time; they first chatted with us in 2011. Look for my Young the Giant interview in next week's issue, October 21, and for concert tickets go to aeglive.com.



Finally, if you missed Joey Alexander's appearance at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley last month, you'll be very glad to know that he's coming back next year due to popular demand. The 13-year old master pianist sold out every performance at the downtown venue just weeks ago and he'll likely do it again when he plays the Jazz Alley April 6-9, next spring. Go to jazzalley.com for reservations.



