by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



In an unusual move, SEAMEC has decided to revise the rating it gave Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Erin Jones and endorse her opponent, Chris Reykdal.



Jones's rating will be reduced to a 2, indicating she 'needs improvement' on LGBT issues, SEAMEC said. Reykdal will keep his rating of 5, meaning that he has 'shown leadership' on matters of importance to the LGBT community.



'We're taking this unprecedented step because we have serious concerns about Erin Jones,' SEAMEC spokesperson Herb Krohn told SGN on October 13.



'Our post-primary review of this candidacy revealed numerous inconsistencies, including her documented opposition to legislation banning reparative therapy. We were also concerned about some of her affiliations,' Krohn added, noting Jones had been involved with Young Life, a controversial anti-Gay evangelical group.



'That's frankly alarming,' he continued. 'Some of us are worried that she might be a stealth candidate. When you look at all the information and connect the dots, it becomes very disturbing.'



Equal Rights Washington (ERW) has also denounced Jones and endorsed Reykdal.



Jones's shortcomings on LGBT issues first came to light in an August 31 Stranger article by Sydney Brownstone.



Brownstone noted that in her response to questions from a conservative blog, Jones used the right-wing catch-phrase 'teaching transgenderism.' Jones also wrote 'I do not think it is appropriate' and that such instruction could cause students to 'feel additional pressure to 'choose an orientation.'



In an August 25 interview with the Stranger, Jones reportedly avoided a direct answer to the question whether she thinks being Gay is a sin. In a later interview with ERW, Jones referred to LGBTQ identity as a 'lifestyle,' another right-wing code word.



However, Jones impressed the panel of SEAMEC volunteers that interviewed her, earning straight A's from the panel. The SEAMEC steering committee then gave her its highest rating, a 5, indicating 'leadership' on LGBT issues.



Reykdal also earned a 5, largely because of his outstanding record as a state representative from 2011 to the present.



