by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



The Washington State Republican Party is in a state of open rebellion against party chair Susan Hutchison after she attempted to brush off Donald Trump's boasts about groping women.



'What I'm saying is that Donald Trump said those comments when he was a Democrat and he is a Republican today,' Hutchison told KOMO News.



Many state Republican leaders have disavowed Hutchison's remark, and there is now a Change.org petition calling on her to resign.



Former GOP spokesperson Josh Amato said Hutchison's 'absurd' remarks were an embarrassment to the GOP and could hurt Republican candidates.



'We can be a big-tent party. But we can't be big enough to condone or excuse sexual assault,' Amato said.



Hutchison had options in how she handled the Trump videotape, Amato added, including just keeping silent or saying the remarks on the tape were inexcusable.



Right-wing radio talk show host Todd Herman agreed that Hutchison's comments could harm Republican candidates across the state. The comments, Herman said, essentially say that if you talk about sexually assaulting women as a Democrat but later become a Republican, then it's all OK.



Herman added that he could not understand why Hutchison would jeopardize down-ballot GOP candidates who have a chance of winning their races to protect Trump, who will not carry Washington state anyway.



'Why are you expending political capital on a guy who has a six percent chance of winning (the state)?' Herman said.



He also called on Hutchison to resign.



Eric Minor, a Republican National Convention delegate from Gig Harbor who is opposed to Trump, said he was also very disappointed in Hutchison's remarks because 'she seemed to be justifying Trump's conduct.' Minor has been frustrated with Hutchison because he felt that she squashed legitimate opposition to Trump at the party's national convention.



Minor also wishes Hutchison would resign.



Republican senate candidate Chris Vance, who has already said he will not vote for Trump, criticized Hutchison but stopped short of calling on her to step down. Asked by the Seattle Times whether her remarks were harmful to local Republican candidates, Vance said he wasn't sure.



Trump's candidacy has been divisive for Washington state Republicans, Vance said.



'The party is bitterly and deeply divided, and people are mad at each other,' he said. 'There's a lot of rancor out there.'



Hutchison, meanwhile, went into hiding, failing to respond to requests for comment. GOP executive director Caleb Heimlich said anyone who thinks Hutchison was trying to excuse Trump's comments is willfully misconstruing what she said.



Hutchison was simply pointing out that Trump's comments were from another time in Trump's life and that people change over time, he explained.



'We like to believe that Mr. Trump has changed,' Heimlich said.



He said he hasn't heard from any Republican elected officials or GOP board members who think Hutchison should step down, and he said any suggestion that she do so distracts from the party's effort to mobilize before the election.



Trump's state campaign director, Sen. Don Benton, said his campaign operation wouldn't be distracted by '10-year-old gotcha comments made in a private setting.'



'Mr. Trump took ownership of it and issued an immediate apology, and we were happy to see that,' Benton said.



