by Pride At Work - Special to SGN



Halloween might be scary, but what's really terrifying is the thought of a country without unions. No 40-hour workweek. No weekends. No vacations. No family leave. No paid sick days. No minimum wage. No health and safety rules. And - especially frightening for people of color, women, and LGBT folks - no nondiscrimination rules.



This Halloween, give a treat to the union workers who stand up for all our rights. Buy union-made candy. Many of your favorite brands are included in this list:



1. Baby Ruth

2. Butterfinger

3. Candy House Buttons

4. Caramello

5. Clark Bar

6. 5th Avenue chocolate bar

7. Ghirardelli Chocolates

8. Halloween Candy Corn (Herman Goelitz Company)

9. Hershey's Candy Corn Kisses

10. Hershey's Extra Dark Chocolate bar

11. Hershey's Hugs

12. Hershey's Kisses and Kissables

13. Hershey's Nuggets

14. Hot Tamales

15. Jelly Belly

16. Kit Kat bars

17. Laffy Taffy

18. Malted Milk Balls

19. Mary Jane

20. Mike and Ike

21. Peanut Chews

22. Rolo

23. Smarties

24. Super Ropes

25. Tootsie Roll

26. Trolli



Pride At Work is an LGBT labor organization affiliated with the AFL-CIO.



