                                 
Friday, Oct 21, 2016
 
posted Friday, October 21, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 43
Buy union-made candy this Halloween
Section One
Buy union-made candy this Halloween

by Pride At Work - Special to SGN

Halloween might be scary, but what's really terrifying is the thought of a country without unions. No 40-hour workweek. No weekends. No vacations. No family leave. No paid sick days. No minimum wage. No health and safety rules. And - especially frightening for people of color, women, and LGBT folks - no nondiscrimination rules.

This Halloween, give a treat to the union workers who stand up for all our rights. Buy union-made candy. Many of your favorite brands are included in this list:

1. Baby Ruth
2. Butterfinger
3. Candy House Buttons
4. Caramello
5. Clark Bar
6. 5th Avenue chocolate bar
7. Ghirardelli Chocolates
8. Halloween Candy Corn (Herman Goelitz Company)
9. Hershey's Candy Corn Kisses
10. Hershey's Extra Dark Chocolate bar
11. Hershey's Hugs
12. Hershey's Kisses and Kissables
13. Hershey's Nuggets
14. Hot Tamales
15. Jelly Belly
16. Kit Kat bars
17. Laffy Taffy
18. Malted Milk Balls
19. Mary Jane
20. Mike and Ike
21. Peanut Chews
22. Rolo
23. Smarties
24. Super Ropes
25. Tootsie Roll
26. Trolli

Pride At Work is an LGBT labor organization affiliated with the AFL-CIO.

