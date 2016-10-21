by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



John McCain tacitly confessed to a lie in an October 17 radio interview, admitting that Senate Republicans intend to block any US Supreme Court appointments by Hillary Clinton.



McCain had previously insisted that the next president be allowed to select a successor to the late Justice Antonin Scalia rather than confirming President Obama's appointment of Merrick Garland.



However, the senator told WPHT Radio that he and his fellow Republicans would prevent Clinton from filling the vacancy even if she is - as expected - elected.



'I promise you that we will be united against any Supreme Court nominee that Hillary Clinton, if she were president, would put up,' McCain said. 'I promise you. This is where we need the [Senate] majority.'



Scalia died on February 12, and Obama appointed Garland to fill the vacancy on March 16. McCain, along with other Senate Republicans, claimed that the integrity of the Supreme Court would be compromised if a lame-duck president - as Obama is - filled a high court vacancy in an election year.



'This issue is not about any single nominee - it's about the integrity of the Court,' McCain said in March.



'With less than a year left in a lame-duck presidency and the long-term ideological balance of the Supreme Court at stake, I believe the American people must have a voice in the direction of the Supreme Court by electing a new president. The last time the American people spoke, they elected a Republican majority to the Senate to act as a 'check and balance' on President Obama's liberal agenda - a responsibility I cannot ignore. We must allow the people to play a role in selecting the next lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.'



Now that the people seem poised to elect Hillary Clinton, McCain has changed his tune. With Clinton almost certain to win, apparently only a Republican president should be able to fill the vacancy, not a Democratic one.



McCain's office walked his remarks back hours later, saying he would vote for individual nominees based on their record and experience.



'Sen. McCain believes you can only judge people by their record, and Hillary Clinton has a clear record of supporting liberal judicial nominees,' his communications director, Rachael Dean, told Talking Points Memo in a statement.



'That being said, Sen. McCain will, of course, thoroughly examine the record of any Supreme Court nominee put before the Senate and vote for or against that individual based on their qualifications as he has done throughout his career.'



Not all Senate Republicans agree with McCain's obstructionism, however. Some have suggested it might be better to confirm Garland in a lame-duck session if Clinton wins the election, to preempt her from appointing a more progressive justice.



Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) told the Daily Beast in early October that 'nobody really believes' that the next president should fill the vacancy 'because if this were the last year of a Republican presidency, nobody would say that.' Clinton has promised to appoint judges who will uphold Roe v. Wade and the Obergefell marriage equality decision, while Trump says he will appoint judges who will reverse them.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!