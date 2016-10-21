                                 
Friday, Oct 21, 2016
 
posted Friday, October 21, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 43
Pearl Jam one step away from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Arts & Entertainment
by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer

They're officially on the ballot! Now, we await the votes to be counted before assuring Pearl Jam a well-deserved induction into music's most elite club, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Seattle band became eligible for this year's round of nominees, announced on October 18, after its debut recording Ten reached the 25-year mark since its release. An estimated 500 voters from around the world, comprised of academics, journalists, producers and others within the music industry, will now select this year's inductees with an announcement of the chosen artists scheduled for the coming weeks and the induction ceremony set for April. If Pearl Jam is voted in, and they are heavily favored to do so, they would become the fourth Seattle act to earn Hall of Fame honors, behind Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana and Heart. Also on the ballot this time are Joan Baez, Journey, Chaka Khan, Depeche Mode, Tupac Shakur, Chic, Kraftwerk, Yes, Janet Jackson, J. Geils Band and Bad Brains.

You can't turn back time, but you can still see Cher in person. The Goddess of Pop has announced an exclusive residency at the Park Theater, located at the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino, for 2017. 'Classic Cher' is billed as a show featuring many of the Gay icon's top hits and additionally will be staged at another Las Vegas property, the MGM National Harbor; both the Monte Carlo and National Harbor are managed by the very LGBT-friendly MGM Resorts International. Cher dates are as follows: February 8, 10, 11, 14, 18, 19, 22, 24 and 25 at the Park Theater, and March 17, 19 and 20 at the National Harbor. For tickets, go to cher.com.

Headed back to Seattle by popular demand is Kenny G. The smooth jazz performer, originally from the Emerald City, will perform eight shows in four days at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley next spring, following a successful sold out run when he last performed here. Appearance dates at the Jazz Alley are April 13 through 16 with tickets available now at jazzalley.com.

The lineup for Deck the Hall Ball 2016 has been announced and this is it: Empire of the Sun, The Head and the Heart, Jimmy Eat World, Phantogram, Glass Animals, Band of Horses, COIN and My Goodness. The annual holiday concert, hosted by local radio station 107.7FM (KNDD, The End), is happening December 6 at Key Arena. General admission passes, priced at $71, and reserved seats, ranging from $40 to $95, are on sale now at all Ticketmaster outlets, online at Ticketmaster.com, Key Arena box office, or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

Finally, eight-time Tony Award-winning musical Once is being staged at Tacoma's Pantages Theater on November 6, for a single performance at 3pm. This is a national Broadway touring production that tells the story of an Irish musician and Czech immigrant drawn together by their shared love of music. Once, adapted for the stage from the 2007 motion picture, features songs by the Academy Award-winning duo Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, including 'Falling Slowly.' Tickets are available at broadwaycenter.org.

