|David Sedaris returning to Seattle in November
|
by Albert Rodriguez -
SGN A&E Writer
I have very fond memories of reading David Sedaris books in the late '90s and early '00s. I laughed loudly, and perhaps annoyingly, inside coffee shops, libraries, public buses and aboard trains traveling through Europe as my nose was deeply ensconced in the pages of Naked, Holidays on Ice and Me Talk Pretty One Day. Nothing could be funnier, I thought. Until I saw Sedaris in person, at the late Bailey-Coy Books on Capitol Hill, and that was an even more comical experience, as he wittily shared excerpts from his books and random stories from his childhood, not to mention kindly sticking around afterwards to sign autographs. I still have my signed copy of 'Naked' on my bookshelf.
Sedaris will make his yearly pilgrimage to Seattle next month to once again share stories, read material from his books and introduce fans to unpublished works-in-progress. Whether the topic is politics, social culture, or simply comparing life between the US and his current home in England, where he lives with longtime partner Hugh Hamrick, you're absolutely guaranteed to chuckle and giggle like a little kid during a David Sedaris appearance, where his satirical talent really seeps through. His most recent book is 2013's Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls.
An author and regular contributor to Public Radio International's 'This American Life,' Sedaris will appear November 16 at Benaroya Hall (Taper Auditorium), at 7:30pm. For tickets, go to seattlesymphony.org/concerttickets.
