Thank YOU for making Just Desserts a savory success!



We packed the house with 250 guests and raised $31,555 towards supporting LGBTQ equity in South King County! You helped us surpass our fundraising goal by $8,255!



THANK YOU!







There are too many amazing people to thank, but we want to say a special thank you to our Official Event Sponsor: Seattle's Children's Hospital, our Bronze VIP Sponsors: UFCW 21 and Molina Healthcare of Washington, and our VIP Table Sponsors - NW LGBT Senior Providers Network and SEIU 1199NW.



Thank you to our table captains!



Mary McHale, Sara Jaye Sanford, Genya Shimkin, Sarah Jen, Debbie Carlsen, Collin Jergens, Christopher Friend, Spencer Olson, Sam Benson and Grey Pauley, Emma Moreno, Sally Friedman and Deborah Terry-Hays, and Lois Thetford.



Thank you to our elected officials and candidates for public office who showed their support for LGBTQ equity!



Pramila Jayapal for Congress (7th District); Senator Bob Hasegawa; Tina Podlodowski for Secretary of State; Nicole Marci for State Representative in the 43rd District.



More pictures of the event are on Facebook! (https://www.facebook.com/LGBTQAllyship/)



Gratefully,



Debbie Carlsen

Executive Director

LGBTQ Allyship



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!