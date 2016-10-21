University Lutheran Church's new pipe organ



Editor:



I had a very enjoyable evening on Saturday, October 8th, at the University Lutheran Church at 1604 NE 50th Street here in Seattle. The occasion was the Dedicatory Recital for the new three-manual pipe organ, which was installed by Marceau Pipe Organ Builders of Seattle. Some of the pipe work of the original Reuters Organ was retained, with additional ranks of pipes, including a new division, which was installed in the rear gallery of the church. The organ performed flawlessly and easily handled some of the heavy and classical repertoire which was on the program. I personally thought that the strings were particularly outstanding. (All pipes fall into one of four families or categories: Diapason, Flute, String and Reed.) The builder, Rene Marceau, agreed and appreciated my comment.



A lot of the pipe work, voicing and tuning, was done by Sean Haley who is an associate of Marceau Organ Builders, and who is a delightful conversationalist, and who agreed with me over the glaring and distracting lighting for the pedalboard. The new three-manual organ console had four rows of tiered stops on each side of the manuals. There were rows of pistons (which resemble door bell buttons) under each of the three manuals/keyboards which allows the organist to pre-set combination of ranks of pipes to play instead of having to pull out each stop individually in order to change the tone color of the organ. Also, there were over a dozen toe-studs, which the organist can tap with his foot to change the registration if he is too busy playing and doesn't have a free finger with which to press a piston in order to change the sound of the organ.



The service began at 6:00 p.m. with Vespers; and the excellent mature female and male choir did an outstanding job singing two of my favorite hymns: 'All Creatures of Our Lord and King' and 'Praise to the Lord, the Almighty,' both of which are powerful Protestant Hymns which really put the organ through its paces and which the handsome twenty-seven year old organist, William Fletcher Bryant, did a masterful job playing.



Vespers ended about 6:30 p.m. when the Organ Dedication Concert began. Mr. Bryant played three of my favorite organ works, namely 'Sonata No. 1 in F minor Op. 65' by Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy (1809-1847), 'Chorale in A minor FWA 40' by Cesar Franck (1822-1890) and 'Symphony No. 5 in F minor Op. 42 No. 1' by Charles-Marie Widow (1844-1937) and Mr. Bryant played all five movements, including the spectacular and famous Toccata.



I was in a pew near the front of the church and sat next to the aisle where I had an unobstructed view of the console and the organist. It was a joy to watch and hear the organist play three very difficult organ works, which I am very familiar with, and am pleased to say that he hardly missed a note. His keyboard technique was excellent and his pedal work was superb, and on some of the pieces his feet literally flew across the pedalboard. I was very impressed with his playing, and I'm sure Messrs Mendelssohn, Franck and Widor would have also been pleased to see and hear this very talented young man play their organ compositions.



The program ended about 8:30 p.m. and was followed by an excellent reception in a large room off of the main sanctuary, which included a large decorated cake, mixed nuts, coffee and pink punch. This room also contained large display boards with color photographs of both the old and the new organ console with the tiered configuration for the draw-knobs, which resembles the console which Marceau Organ Builders installed in Trinity Episcopal Church on 8th Avenue in Seattle, which follows the French tradition.



So although the weather was wet and unpleasant, I found the University Lutheran Church (ELCA) choir, organ and organist, very uplifting for my soul and spirit on that Saturday evening. I believe it was Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart who dubbed the organ 'The King of Instruments,' which indeed it is!



John Henry Mark

Member of Seattle Chapter of

The American Guild of Organists







Sharon Cumberland's delightful review Dear Editors of SGN,



I read Sharon Cumberland's delightful review of PNB's 'Tricolore' program today [Seattle Gay News, Sept. 30, 2016 - http://www.sgn.org/sgnnews44_40/page29.cfm] and wanted to commend her. As a former professional ballet dancer I found her review tremendously insightful and her writing clear and evocative. My guess is that she has danced herself. I look forward to reading more of her work.



Thank you for enhancing the SGN with good writing.



Susan Nivert



