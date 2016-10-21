by Sara Michelle Fetters - SGN A&E Writer



It's the final weekend of TWIST! 2016: Seattle Queer Film Festival, and after the storm to end all storms ended up being anything but, as well as a hiccup involving a truck and the front awning of the Egyptian Theatre which required some screenings to be moved across the street to the Broadway Performance Hall, things look to get back into some semblance of order as things move towards their climax this weekend. Biggest news? The interactive, live cinematic event The Long Haul has happily been rescheduled back at the Egyptian on Tuesday, November 1, so those excited to get a look at all the stripping madness will finally get their opportunity.



I've seen a few of the films being showcased during the next three days, almost all of which are worthy of a look, especially the closing night feature, The Pass, which will be getting a massive gala presentation at Seattle's landmark Cinerama Theatre. The following are a handful of blurb reviews of the motion pictures I've had the opportunity to take a look at. Read on to learn what I thought of them.



Women Who Kill (7:00 pm 10/21 at AMC Pacific Place) ***

Ingrid Jungermann's nifty, nimble little mystery/thriller Women Who Kill is a fun-filled comedic horror delight that's just so much darn fun it's remarkably easy to look past its more apparent missteps as they occur. The movie revolves around a podcast about female serial killers produced by friendly ex-girlfriends Morgan (writer/director Jungermann) and Jean (Ann Carr), the latter of whom is a bit clingier than she arguably should be. Things get interesting, though, when Morgan falls for the cute-as-a-button Simone (Sheila Vand), and Jean begins to wonder if this doe-eyed ingénue is too good to be true. The sharp dialogue is what makes all this click, especially considering how haphazardly things ultimately fit together during the climactic stretch. This is a fun movie, and Jungermann shows a ton of filmmaking promise, making this a frothily ebullient delight difficult to speak ill of.



Torrey Pines (12:30 pm 10/22 at AMC Pacific Place) ***1/2

Writer/director Clyde Petersen's astonishing opening night feature gets an encore screening, this animated marvel a heartfelt, emotionally pure gem that just gets better and better the more I think about. This coming-of-age tale somehow manages to avoid cliché as it makes its punk rock way through its marvelously concise narrative structure, building to a fantastic conclusion that's as powerful as it is authentic.



The Watermelon Woman (2:45 pm 10/22 at AMC Pacific Place) ****

Cheryl Dunye's stunning 1996 classic gets a 20th anniversary presentation with the director herself in attendance. An essential piece of LGBT '90s cinema, this incisive dramatic romance is just as potent now (especially sequences looking at internalized racism and incidents of police brutality) as it ever was during its initial release. The must-see event of the festival.



Slash (5:15 pm 10/22 at AMC Pacific Place) ***

SIFF favorite Slash returns to Seattle, and it's safe to say this marvelously entertaining piece of cosplay and fan-fiction lunacy is just as much fun the second time around as it was the first. Best to know as little as possible before viewing, the basics revolve around Neil (Michael Johnston), an aspiring writer whose whole world view is changed when he's befriended by a website moderator, Julia (Hannah Marks), who happily takes him under her wing. What follows isn't terribly original, but the presentation and execution certainly are, writer/director Clay Liford doing a fine job of shepherding this idiosyncratic coming of age tale all the way through to its fitfully amusing conclusion.



King Cobra (9:15 pm 10/22 at AMC Pacific Place) **

The festival's biggest missed opportunity, James Franco and Justin Kelly, the team behind I am Michael, reunite once again, this time to bring to the screen the story of gay porn icon Sean Paul Lockhart a.k.a. Brent Corrigan (Garrett Clayton). With an all-star cast that includes Alicia Silverstone, Christian Slater, Molly Ringwald and Franco himself, the movie is a sex-filled romp that never finds its footing, essentially becoming a toothless biopic more interested in its visual flourishes than it is in revealing anything essential about the main character.



The Pass (6:30 pm 10/23 at Cinerama) ***

Visually dynamic drama with 'Quantico' star Russell Tovey as a dynamic up-and-coming soccer pro having to grapple with his sexuality under the most unimaginable of conditions. Adapted by director John Donnelly from his own play, while nothing truly surprising ever happens, the authenticity of the circumstances and the emotions at the center of things is always beyond reproach. Tovey is mesmerizing in the lead, while relative newcomer Chris O'Driscoll's cinematography is oftentimes jaw-dropping in its mesmeric intensity.



