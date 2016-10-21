The Pride Foundation 2017 scholarship application for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, (LGBTQ) and ally students is officially open!



Please share this opportunity with students of any age from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, or Washington. Scholarships are available to students who are pursuing post-secondary studies at community colleges, public or private four-year colleges and universities, vocational and trade schools, or apprenticeships and certificate programs.



Since 1990, Pride Foundation has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships to support LGBTQ and ally students. There are more than 50 different types of scholarships with awards up to $20,000 - and only one application to complete!



You can help spread the word about these scholarships to students in your school or community by hanging flyers prominently and announcing this on your website, social media accounts, newsletter, and/or school newspaper. We ask that you promote widely across all these mediums since some LGBTQ students may not be 'out' in their school or community and some ally students may not be aware that our scholarships are available to them as well.



Download our 8½'x11' color flyer to share with students and help us promote the scholarship application. http://www.pridefoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/Pride-Foundation-8x11.pdf



Scholarship applications must be submitted by 4:00pm AKST/5:00 pm PST /6:00pm MST on January 13, 2017 and must be completed online at http://www.pridefoundation.org/scholarships/.



To further assist students applying for these scholarships, we will hold free Scholarship Application Workshops throughout the Northwest and online throughout the fall. See our website for specific times and locations. To request a webinar, please email scholarships@pridefoundation.org.



If you have any questions or need further assistance, please contact Elaine Agoot, Program and Volunteer Coordinator, at elaine@pridefoundation.org or by phone at 206-323-3318.



Thank you in advance for supporting tomorrow's leaders!



Courtesy of Pride Foundation



