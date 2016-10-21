by Shaun Knittel - SGN Associate Editor



Gender Justice League (GJL), the Seattle-based Transgender organization that produces the annual Trans Pride event and advocates for Transgender equality statewide, announced they will be accepting nominations for 2016 Gender Justice Awards.



According to GJL officials, the 2016 Gender Justice Awards dinner will showcase the activism of Trans, Gender Queer, Gender Non-Conforming, Non-Binary, and Allied activists, artists, reporters, and community members who have made incredible strides for Trans, gender queer, and gender non-conforming people in the Pacific Northwest. The Gender Justice Awards are a community nominated awards program.



'Decisions about who receives awards are decided by past recipients, GJL's staff and board of directors who comprise the awards committee,' reads a statement accompanying the online nomination form for a GJL award. 'The Gender Justice Awards are an opportunity for us to come together to celebrate the dedication, talent, and brilliance of our communities.'



The GJL awards committee looks to elevate people of color, youth and elders, those with disabilities visible and invisible, immigrants and refugees, low-income/working class activists, and feminine spectrum people, women, and girls.



'We especially would like to see additional nominations of people from these groups,' say officials.



GJL encourages anyone who is considering nominating their friend, colleague, or acquaintance to stretch to elevate people who have made a contribution that might otherwise go unnoticed by the community.



'We are looking for individuals with a strong commitment to community, organizing, or representation of trans and gender non-conforming people,' GJL officials said.



Nominations are due November 1. To nominate someone or an organization or group for an award go to: https://goo.gl/forms/igkKiSG8xorZKoYT2.



According GJL, recipients will receive an award trophy, and the emerging activist will be awarded a $500.00 stipend to support future work. Awards are given out at the 2016 Gender Justice Awards dinner, November 17, at Melrose Market Studios (1532 Minor Ave.). This year's Gender Justice Awards will be hosted by Aleksa Manila with special music guest Rae Spoon. Tickets are $60.00 for regular tickets, $100.00 for VIP and 10% sliding scale tickets. Go to www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2610985 for tickets.



Gender Justice League asks attendees to come prepared to make an additional donation if possible.



'Tickets are priced to be as accessible as possible for our community and are intended to simply cover the cost of producing the event,' GJL officials say in a statement on ethical fundraising. 'We recognize not everyone who attends can give, at our ticket prices we expect to only 'break even' for the event - we work to ensure that catering staff and performers are equitably paid. Additional gifts will go directly to support Gender Justice League's efforts including Trans Pride Seattle 2017, The Washington SAFE Alliance & Efforts to defeat anti-trans attacks, and our efforts to provide public education & training throughout the state.'



10% of seats (15 tickets) are reserved for sliding scale attendance and additional tickets will be made available if they are sponsored. Please email Gender Justice League Executive Director Danni Askini at danni@genderjusticeleague.org if you are in need of a sliding scale ticket.



Melrose Market is wheelchair accessible and the dinner will be ASL interpreted. Additionally, the Gender Justice Awards dinner will be a scent and smoke-free event; GJL asks attendees to please refrain from using chemical fragrances or products.



