by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Donald Trump is done with high-dollar fundraising events, his national finance chair told the Washington Post on October 25, and will focus instead on hustling up online donations.



Steven Mnuchin, Trump's finance chief, told WaPo that Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee for the GOP and the Trump campaign, held its last formal fundraiser on October 19. The luncheon was in Las Vegas on the day of the final presidential debate.



'We've kind of wound down [high-dollar fundrasing],' Mnuchin said. 'But the online fundraising continues to be strong.'



Instead of raising money, Trump will be doing more of the in-person political rallies he relishes, Mnuchin explained.



'We have minimized his fundraising schedule over the last month to emphasize his focus on political [events],' Mnuchin said. 'Unlike Hillary, who has been fundraising and not out and about, he has constantly been out and about.'



The problem for the Republican Party organization is that they get a much bigger share of the take from Trump Victory events than they do from online contributions. The RNC has collected $40 million from Trump Victory events as of September 30.



Mnuchin's statement means that the Trump campaign has effectively cut off the flow of money to the Republican Party.



Meanwhile, other GOP leaders also cut off funds to Trump's campaign, announcing on October 26 that they were putting a whopping $25 million into six Senate races in a last-ditch attempt to stop Trump from dragging the entire GOP down with him.



The investment from Senate Leadership Fund, a powerful super PAC linked to Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, comes as Democrats shift resources from Hillary Clinton's now almost certain victory to down-ballot contests in hopes of delivering her a congressional majority.



Steven Law, Senate Leadership Fund president and a McConnell ally, admitted that the GOP may well lose its Senate majority. The new spending push was designed to close a growing funding deficit, he added.



RNC officials said that party leaders, including Chairman Reince Priebus, are continuing to bring in resources for the party.



'The RNC continues to fundraise for the entire GOP ticket,' said spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.



While Hillary Clinton herself held her last fundraiser on October 26, her campaign has scheduled 41 other events through November 3 featuring high-profile surrogates like her daughter Chelsea, running mate Tim Kaine, and Cher.



Trump, who initially boasted about self-funding his campaign, did not begin fundraising in earnest until late May and has lagged far behind his Democratic rival. As of September 30, his campaign had raised only $219 million to Clinton's $499 million.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!