by Shaun Knittel - SGN Associate Editor



Adults who identify as Transgender are more racially and ethnically diverse than the US population overall, according to a new study released by the Williams Institute.



The new study is the first of its kind. According to the institute, it's the first to provide estimates of the racial and ethnic makeup of adults who identify as Transgender in each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia.



In 'Race and Ethnicity of Adults Who Identify as Transgender in the United States,' Williams Institute researchers Andrew R. Flores, PhD; Taylor N. T. Brown, MPP; and Jody L. Herman, PhD estimate that adults who identify as Transgender are less likely to be white and more likely to be racial and ethnic minorities when compared to the US general population.



Adults who identify as African-American or black, Latino, or Hispanic, and adults of another race or ethnicity are more likely than white adults to identify as Transgender.



The study estimates that 0.5% of white adults, 0.8% of African-American or black adults, 0.8% of Latino or Hispanic adults, and 0.6% of adults of another race or ethnicity identify as Transgender.



The report continues, 'Estimates of the percentage of adults who identify as transgender by race vary among the states. The percentage of white adult residents who identify as transgender ranges from 0.3% in North Dakota to 0.6% in Georgia. The percentage of African-American or black adult residents who identify as transgender ranges from 0.4% in Montana and North Dakota to 0.9% in Georgia. The percentage of Latino or Hispanic adult residents who identify as transgender ranges from 0.4% in North Dakota to 1.0% in Georgia. The percentage of adult residents of other races or ethnicities who identify as transgender ranges from 0.4% in Iowa to 0.9% in New Mexico. The District of Columbia is notable for having the highest proportion of adult residents who identify as transgender among each racial and ethnic group represented in the report: white (1.6%), African-American or black (3.7%), Latino or Hispanic (3.4%), and adults who identify as another race or ethnicity (2.5%).'



According to the report, in Washington, 0.55% of white persons identify as Transgender, as do 0.83% of African-Americans or blacks, 0.92% of Latinos or Hispanics, and 0.72% of those identifying as another race or ethnicity.



