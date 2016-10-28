                                 
Friday, Oct 28, 2016
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 42 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, October 28, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 44
Adults who identify as Transgender are more racially and ethnically diverse than the US general population
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Adults who identify as Transgender are more racially and ethnically diverse than the US general population

by Shaun Knittel - SGN Associate Editor

Adults who identify as Transgender are more racially and ethnically diverse than the US population overall, according to a new study released by the Williams Institute.

The new study is the first of its kind. According to the institute, it's the first to provide estimates of the racial and ethnic makeup of adults who identify as Transgender in each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia.

In 'Race and Ethnicity of Adults Who Identify as Transgender in the United States,' Williams Institute researchers Andrew R. Flores, PhD; Taylor N. T. Brown, MPP; and Jody L. Herman, PhD estimate that adults who identify as Transgender are less likely to be white and more likely to be racial and ethnic minorities when compared to the US general population.

Adults who identify as African-American or black, Latino, or Hispanic, and adults of another race or ethnicity are more likely than white adults to identify as Transgender.

The study estimates that 0.5% of white adults, 0.8% of African-American or black adults, 0.8% of Latino or Hispanic adults, and 0.6% of adults of another race or ethnicity identify as Transgender.

The report continues, 'Estimates of the percentage of adults who identify as transgender by race vary among the states. The percentage of white adult residents who identify as transgender ranges from 0.3% in North Dakota to 0.6% in Georgia. The percentage of African-American or black adult residents who identify as transgender ranges from 0.4% in Montana and North Dakota to 0.9% in Georgia. The percentage of Latino or Hispanic adult residents who identify as transgender ranges from 0.4% in North Dakota to 1.0% in Georgia. The percentage of adult residents of other races or ethnicities who identify as transgender ranges from 0.4% in Iowa to 0.9% in New Mexico. The District of Columbia is notable for having the highest proportion of adult residents who identify as transgender among each racial and ethnic group represented in the report: white (1.6%), African-American or black (3.7%), Latino or Hispanic (3.4%), and adults who identify as another race or ethnicity (2.5%).'

According to the report, in Washington, 0.55% of white persons identify as Transgender, as do 0.83% of African-Americans or blacks, 0.92% of Latinos or Hispanics, and 0.72% of those identifying as another race or ethnicity.

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
VP nominee Sen. Tim Kaine: Equality Act a 'priority' for Clinton administration
------------------------------
Democratic landslide in Washington, Elway Poll predicts
------------------------------
City Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez pulls support for Walkinshaw over negative ads
------------------------------
Hillary Clinton announces 'Better than Bullying' initiative to combat bullying in schools
------------------------------
Beware stealth Supreme Court candidates
------------------------------
Two suspects arrested in Olympia execution-style murder of Gay teen
------------------------------
LGBT HISTORY MONTH: The Johns Committee: A 1950s 'witchhunt' for LGBTs
------------------------------
It wasn't Patient Zero, new study says;

HIV went back to early '70s
------------------------------
Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner post a Letter to Trump
------------------------------
I-1433 benefits the LGBT community
------------------------------
Take anti-LGBT language out of defense bill, senators say
------------------------------
Trump cuts off fundraisers for GOP
------------------------------
Rutgers cyber-spying defendant pleads guilty, gets plea deal
------------------------------
Adults who identify as Transgender are more racially and ethnically diverse than the US general population
------------------------------
No big surprise: Trump sued for anti-Gay discrimination
------------------------------
Disney On Ice cast member Ben Smith offers a peek into 'World of Enchantment' coming to Kent and Everett
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2016 - DigitalTeamWorks 2016
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News