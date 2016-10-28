by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Democrats will sweep to victory in Washington state, according to the last Elway Poll to be released before election day.



'Washington Democrats are poised for a good day on November 8,' pollsters reported.



'With two weeks until voting ends, Democrats enjoy a 16-point advantage over Republicans in party identification. Their top-of-the-ticket candidates have strengthened their leads; Democrats are leading in four of the six statewide down-ballot races; and voters are more likely to vote for Democrats than Republicans for the Legislature by a 4:3 margin.'



According to the prestigious poll's findings, Hillary Clinton has a 48% to 31% lead over Donald Trump. Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson is at 6%, with the Greens' Jill Stein barely registering at 1%.



US Sen. Patty Murray is far ahead of her Republican rival, former GOP State Chairman Chris Vance. Murray is at 58%, her highest-ever level of support, while Vance gets only 34%.



Gov. Jay Inslee is holding steady with a 12-point lead over Republican challenger Bill Bryant. Inslee is ahead of Bryant by a 51% to 39% margin. The Democratic incumbent enjoys a 91% to 3% lead over Bryant among Democrats, who outnumber Republicans in Washington state. Bryant leads among Republicans 83% to 9%, and also among independents by 47% to 36% but still trails due to Inslee's advantage with his fellow Democrats.



Democratic candidates also lead in races for auditor, lands commissioner, and insurance commissioner.



Democrat Tina Podlodowski, an out Lesbian and former Seattle city councilmember, is picking up steam against her Republican rival for secretary of state, incumbent Kim Wyman. Wyman now leads by only 4 points, 41% to 37%, within the poll's margin of error.



In the race for lieutenant governor, Democrat Cyrus Habib is in a statistical tie with Republican Marty McClendon.



The poll shows that almost nobody knows the candidates for Washington state treasurer and superintendent of public instruction. Nearly two-thirds of voters remain undecided in each race.



The Elway Poll also found three statewide initiatives headed for victory.



I-1433, to increase the state minimum wage to $13.50 over four years, is ahead by a 58% to 32% margin. The measure gets overwhelming support, 68%, in King County.



I-1491, which would prevent seriously mentally ill people from gaining access to firearms, is at 67% support, with only 18% opposed. The measure even gets 56% support in conservative Eastern Washington.



I-1501, to protect seniors and their caregivers from identity theft, is at 72% support.



On the other hand, the proposed carbon tax, I-732, is in trouble. Only 40% support the measure, and 32% currently oppose it, leaving 28% undecided. Historical experience suggests that undecided voters usually break towards the No side.



I-1464, a complicated public campaign financing measure, gets 36% support, with 23% opposed and 41% undecided.



The Elway Poll interviewed 502 likely voters by both cellphone and land lines between October 20 and October 22. The margin of error is 4.5 points.



