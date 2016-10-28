Seattle Shorts Film Festival may feature short films, but big things are in the works for the sixth year. This year the festival will be three days, Friday November 11th to Sunday the 13th, with new program elements. Seattle Shorts once again received over 1,000 films from Pacific Northwest, national, and international filmmakers. Seattle audiences should be ready to watch a wide variety of films this year, from music videos to shorts to even a full feature film.



The LGBTQ selections are some of the highlights of the program. Don't miss:



THE COST OF THINGS - Locally made! Two desperate criminals set out to rob the wealthy, only to find themselves as playthings for bored, rich elites.



PIECE OF CAKE - Directed by the founder of Seattle nonprofit Free 2 Luv! After a year of dating paradise, things go awry when Jessie's parents, who are unaware that Alex is a girl, arrive to town for their anniversary.



TRAPPED

A short portrait on Brooklyn Sabado Buenaventura who identifies as a transgender girl.



MARINA & ADRIENNE - Seattle premiere! Two fugitive lovers Marina and Adrienne posing as fishermen find work on a trawler. Far out at sea, a ferocious storm picks up and tragedy occurs.



RANDY

A young gay man fighting the odds to win his dream job, with a big dose of fabulousness.



The festival is held at the SIFF Film Center, a state-of-the-art 95-seat cinema at the Seattle Center, just east of the Vera Project, near and down the stairs from the Seattle Center entrance at Warren Ave. N. & Republican St., north of the Key Arena. Tickets and passes will be available online prior to the festival through SIFF.net. For a full description of the films, special events and upcoming announcements visit www.SeattleShort.org.



