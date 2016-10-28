                                 
Friday, Oct 28, 2016
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 42 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, October 28, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 44
Seattle Shorts Film Festival at SIFF Film Center Nov. 11-13
Arts & Entertainment
ALL STORIES
  next story
Seattle Shorts Film Festival at SIFF Film Center Nov. 11-13

Seattle Shorts Film Festival may feature short films, but big things are in the works for the sixth year. This year the festival will be three days, Friday November 11th to Sunday the 13th, with new program elements. Seattle Shorts once again received over 1,000 films from Pacific Northwest, national, and international filmmakers. Seattle audiences should be ready to watch a wide variety of films this year, from music videos to shorts to even a full feature film.

The LGBTQ selections are some of the highlights of the program. Don't miss:

THE COST OF THINGS - Locally made! Two desperate criminals set out to rob the wealthy, only to find themselves as playthings for bored, rich elites.

PIECE OF CAKE - Directed by the founder of Seattle nonprofit Free 2 Luv! After a year of dating paradise, things go awry when Jessie's parents, who are unaware that Alex is a girl, arrive to town for their anniversary.

TRAPPED
A short portrait on Brooklyn Sabado Buenaventura who identifies as a transgender girl.

MARINA & ADRIENNE - Seattle premiere! Two fugitive lovers Marina and Adrienne posing as fishermen find work on a trawler. Far out at sea, a ferocious storm picks up and tragedy occurs.

RANDY
A young gay man fighting the odds to win his dream job, with a big dose of fabulousness.

The festival is held at the SIFF Film Center, a state-of-the-art 95-seat cinema at the Seattle Center, just east of the Vera Project, near and down the stairs from the Seattle Center entrance at Warren Ave. N. & Republican St., north of the Key Arena. Tickets and passes will be available online prior to the festival through SIFF.net. For a full description of the films, special events and upcoming announcements visit www.SeattleShort.org.

Courtesy of Seattle Shorts Festival

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Seattle Rep presents fascinating world premiere Roz and Ray
------------------------------
New SWC/SMC Artistic Director Paul Caldwell makes triumphant debut
------------------------------

------------------------------
The record stops spinning for Pete Burns:

Eccentric Dead or Alive singer passes away
------------------------------
Disney On Ice cast member Ben Smith offers a peek into 'World of Enchantment' coming to Kent and Everett
------------------------------
Seattle Shakespeare Company presents Medea
------------------------------
2016 TWIST: Seattle Queer Film Festival award winners announced!
------------------------------
Seattle-bred filmmaker Alden Peters documents his Coming Out in new intriguing documentary
------------------------------
Iconic Gay magazine XY returns for millennials
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
INITIATIVE 735

We need to stop big money to protect LGBTQ rights
------------------------------
Seattle Rock Orchestra to perform David Bowie tribute show in Tacoma this weekend
------------------------------
Emotionally raw Closet Monster comes out swinging
------------------------------
Unnerving Ouija prequel a terrifyingly good surprise
------------------------------
Retro Joneses not worth keeping up with
------------------------------
Seattle Shorts Film Festival at SIFF Film Center Nov. 11-13
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2016 - DigitalTeamWorks 2016
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News