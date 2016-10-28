by Shaun Knittel - SGN Associate Editor



Two suspects are in police custody after their arrest Wednesday for the execution-style murder of 18-year-old Dakota Tyree Walker in the Capitol Forest because the men learned he was about to turn himself - and the suspects - in for committing a series of thefts in the Olympia area, police said.



Detective Sgt. Cameron Simper of the Thurston County Sheriff's Office told media on Wednesday that the young man was involved in a volatile domestic relationship with one of the suspects. Walker had grown weary of the criminal lifestyle and had decided to turn himself and his two partners in to law enforcement, Simper said.



It took three days to identify Walker's body, partly because the young man did not live in Washington. His bullet-riddled body was found in the bushes at Margaret McKenny Campground last Thursday by a woman walking her dog.



During the murder investigation, police found that Walker and the two male suspects, aged 29 and 31, worked together in the Olympia area as property and identification thieves since August.



'The young victim, at 18 years old, was frankly sick of the lifestyle he was living; he was sick of committing these crimes, and in fact wanted out,' Simper said. 'It is believed that he was going to come forward and bring this information forward to law enforcement so he could escape from the relationship.'



Before Walker could do that, the two suspects learned of his plans, said police. They allegedly lured him to the Capitol Forest under false pretenses and then shot him to death.



The coroner made the positive identification using fingerprints.



According to Simper, detectives were able to identify the suspects using a combination of technology, social media, and tips from the public. The two suspects were then arrested without incident and booked into the Thurston County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder.



Simper says that both suspects admit to being present during the murder, but each blames the other for pulling the trigger.



Walker's sister, Trisha Biggs, said his family had become suspicious that Walker was in some kind of trouble because they had no idea where he was. Even after they were told that the body of their family member had been found in Washington, they remained confused as to why he was even in the state.



'He was a very big sweetheart,' said Briggs. 'I honestly don't know how he fell into all of this.'



Walker and his family are originally from Los Angeles, said police. The family recently spent time in Ohio and then moved to Albany, Ore. It is alleged that Walker met the two suspects in Ohio and they all met up in Olympia to commit crimes.



