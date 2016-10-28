by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Gaetan Dugas has been unfairly demonized as Patient Zero, the guy who kicked off the HIV epidemic in the US, according to a new study published in the journal Nature.



A Gay flight attendant, Dugas died of AIDS in 1984. Later that year, an article in the American Journal of Medicine traced many early HIV infections to Dugas. In the article he was identified as Patient O, O standing for 'outside California.'



Over time the O became a 0 and the term Patient Zero was born. Dugas was identified as Patient Zero in Randy Shilts's book And the Band Played On, for example. The term is still used to this day to describe the index case of an outbreak as with Ebola in West Africa.



AIDS was first recognized as a specific disease in 1981 when a constellation of previously unrelated symptoms began appearing in Gay men.



However, a research team at the University of Arizona developed a new method of reconstructing the genetic code of HIV, and began to analyze stored blood samples, many of which dated to hepatitis studies from the 1970s.



After screening 2,000 samples from New York and San Francisco, the researchers not only identified HIV in samples dating back to the early seventies, but they were able to get eight complete HIV genetic codes.



That gave scientists the information they needed to build HIV's family tree and trace when it arrived in the US.



'The samples contain so much genetic diversity that they could not have originated in the late 1970s,' Dr Michael Worobey, one of the researchers, said.



'We can place the most precise dates on the origins of the US epidemic at about 1970 or 1971.'



The researchers also analyzed the genetic code of the HIV found in Dugas's blood. The results of that analysis showed that the virus in his blood was not the 'father' of the US epidemic.



'Gaetan Dugas is one of the most demonized patients in history and one of a long line of individuals and groups vilified in the belief that they somehow fueled epidemics with malicious intent,' Dr Richard McKay, a science historian at the University of Cambridge, said.



The new study suggests that Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo was the historical starting point of the global HIV pandemic. From there it spread to the Caribbean and the US around 1970.



'In New York City, the virus encountered a population that was like dry tinder, causing the epidemic to burn hotter and faster and infecting enough people that it grabs the world's attention for the first time,' Worobey said.



'Just as Kinshasa was a key turning point for the pandemic virus as a whole, New York City looks like a turning point and acts as this hub from which the virus moves to the West Coast and eventually to Western Europe, Australia, Japan, South America and all sorts of other places.'



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!