On October 10, Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner posted this letter to Trump, written by Julianna Baggott, on their Facebook page.



Dear Donald Trump,



I will not accept your apology for bragging about sexually assaulting women. In fact, as a woman, I strongly reject it until you stand up and apologize to everyone you need to ask for forgiveness. I'm going to start the list for you here, knowing that it's not even close to the full account of those you've hurt.



But this is where you can begin:



To everyone you denied housing to with that ugly little code-letter C for Colored;



To the then-15-year-olds Yusef Salaam and Antron McCray, 14-year-olds Raymond Santana and Kevin Richardson, and 16-year-old Korey Wise. You took out full-page newspaper ads calling to reinstate the death penalty before their trials. They've all been exonerated based on DNA evidence. I want you to apologize to them for your behavior decades ago, but also for your behavior now. As of this week, you're still publicly insisting that they're guilty. Stop it. Apologize.



To Khizr and Ghazala Khan, father of the Muslim US soldier killed in combat, US Army Captain Humayan Khan, recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal;



To all our soldiers and veterans, because when you tore down US Army Captain Humayan Khan, you tore all of them down.



To all of our POWs. How dare you denigrate their enormous sacrifice. You should include a public apology to Sen. McCain.



To all who suffer PTSD. How dare you - having never seen a moment of combat - insinuate that they're weak.



To all those who are disabled, their families and loved ones. I've been awed by their toughness. You should be too.



To Serge Kovaleski, the New York Times reporter who you openly mocked on film and then lied about it, as if a lie is a kind of apology.



To my daughters, my sisters, my mother, and the women I admire and rely on. To all of us in this country. I don't just want your apology for bragging about assaulting them - you're comments are sickening. I want apologies to all the women you've called dogs and pigs and slobs and Miss Piggy, to all the women you've demeaned and belittled when the mic didn't catch you.



To Rosie O'Donnell, Megyn Kelly, Elizabeth Warren, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and Hillary Clinton - for suggesting to your angry crowds that someone shoot her. Twice.



To President Obama for years of your racist birther rhetoric and to all of us for lying about those years - on film - of pushing your racist birther rhetoric.



To the women of the future who you want to punish for seeking abortions, to all the women who've had abortions and had to hear your call for punishment.



To our rich history - to the immigrants who came to this country and flourished.



To all of the immigrants who make our country stronger every day.



To all the immigrant families that will be torn apart under your plan.



To my fellow Muslim Americans. In fact, I want an apology to freedom of religion itself. It's one of the principles this country was founded on.



To all those who have already been affected by the hate-mongering that you incite. To the brokenness we've already suffered because of the hatefulness of your rhetoric.



To the Black Lives Matters Movement.



To the entire community of people of color. I want an apology for not condemning David Duke and white supremacists.



To Colin Kaepernick. He doesn't need to go looking for another country to live in - as you said like a third-grader on a playground. Kaepernick is peacefully and patriotically fighting for the best version of this country.



To the LGBTQ community, who need to have their rights protected, not threatened by a president who would strongly consider appointing judges to overthrow marriage equality.



To the transgender community, who need to be protected in every state in the country, treated with equal access to everything from bathrooms to employment, fair housing, health care, and education.



To all the people you've stiffed, refusing to pay what you owe - carpenters, dishwashers, painters, glass company workers, a plumber, waiters, real estate brokers& I want an apology to your own lawyers.



To all those you've bullied with lawsuits, knowing that the costs wouldn't affect you but would ruin them.



To all those you've ruined.



To your first two wives, both of whom alleged that you were abusive.



To all the people you could have helped if you'd actually donated to all the places you've lied about donating to - including your own foundation.



To all of the good things in our country that would have been made stronger if you'd actually paid your tax bill instead of desperately cashing in loopholes - our schools, our research community searching for cures for cancer, our police and firefighters, our hospitals, our infrastructure, our social programs&



To everyone who actually does pay their taxes fairly - without searching desperately for loopholes.



To those who pay taxes because it's simply the law, and to those who pay them because they believe it's how we keep our country stable, on the most basic level, it's how we thrive and grow, and it's how we care for each other during the toughest of times.



To all the students who paid for classes at Trump University, not just the ones who are suing the university for being a sham.



To the environment. I want an acknowledgement that you said that global warming is a hoax - it's on tape - and I want you to apologize [for] lying. Apologize to the environment, our world.



To all those who've died of gun violence and all their loved ones.



I want you to apologize for your terrifying comments on nuclear weapons. I want you to apologize to our allies for your unhinged, off-the-cuff comments on major international issues.



I want you to apologize for your comments on reinstating torture and killing the innocent families of terrorists, which has only strengthened terrorists' claims against us, made it easier to recruit, and made us more of a target.



I want you to apologize to the nation of young people who've had to hear all of your hideous comments and to their parents, many of whom had to explain the ugliness of the world to their children, the ugliness that you have embodied, day after day, insult after insult, vulgarity after vulgarity.



I want you to apologize to boys who, from watching and listening to you, might have gotten the mistaken impression that bullying and lying and bragging about assaulting women and assaulting women have anything to do with being a good man.



To all those who have dedicated their lives to journalism, forgoing more lucrative careers, because they wanted to dedicate themselves to giving witness, to digging for the truth.



I want an apology to the freedom of the press.



I want an apology to the truth itself.



I want you to sit in a room and watch the tapes of everything you've stated - many times over, knowingly on camera - that you then lied about having said, also all on camera. I want Americans to be able to watch you watch those tapes, back to back, and for you to acknowledge all of the bald-faced lies and apologize to the American people, once and for all.



And, in honor of the truth, I want you to apologize to all those who have supported you. You've lied to them and incited them to violence, and the rest of us won't accept that behavior as it spills out; they're going to find their lives much harder - in their workplace, in society, in their schools, in the legal system&



I don't expect you to understand my stance. You divide and categorize people, but most of us see ourselves as part a beautifully diverse country. We take care of each other and we stand up for each other. When you set your sights on one group of Americans, you tear us all down, piece by piece. And when we stand up for each other, we mend those tears and become stronger.



This is what standing up for others looks like. This is what stronger together looks like.



Julianna Baggott



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!