by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in San Diego sent out a flyer in its October 16 bulletin telling parishioners that they will go to hell if they vote for Democratic candidates.



'It is a mortal sin to vote Democrat,' the flyer said in English and Spanish, adding that 'immediately after death the souls of those who die in a state of mortal sin descend into hell.'



The church flyer cited the five public policy issues from the 'Voters Guide for Serious Catholics' and said that Democrats violate all of them, while Republicans cross none: support for abortion, same-sex marriage, euthanasia, human cloning, and embryonic stem cell research.



The political messages continued as early voting began in California.



An article in the October 30 the church bulletin claimed that Clinton is influenced by Satan.



The bulletin quoted a short piece of a 2015 speech by Clinton to make it appear that she was using Satanic intervention and techniques from community organizer Saul Alinsky to get Catholics to change their religious beliefs and support abortion.



'The devil does this through tactics outlined by Saul Alinsky with the outcome as Hillary Clinton stated 'And deep-seated cultural codes, religious beliefs, and structural biases have to be changed,' to draw us away from God's teachings regarding the sanctity of life to those of the world and its prince,' the bulletin said.



The Diocese of San Diego has distanced itself from the parish, saying the Catholic Church takes no official position on elections.



Over the years many Catholic bishops have indicated that they would refuse communion to Catholics who support reproductive choice, same-sex marriage, or other policies the Church condemns, but none have suggested that voters will go to hell for supporting Democratic candidates.



