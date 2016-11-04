by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



The teenage girl whose sexts with disgraced Rep. Anthony Weiner prompted an FBI investigation has joined the mounting criticism of FBI director James Comey.



The girl, now 15 but 13 at the time Weiner sent her sexually explicit texts, unwittingly became part of the US presidential campaign October 28, when Comey revealed that Weiner's laptop held emails sent by Hillary Clinton's aide Huma Abedin and said his agency would begin reviewing them.



The girl said she was 'upset' about being connected to the Clinton's email issues.



'The FBI asked for me to speak to the media as little as possible. I have tried to stay quiet, but Comey has upset me,' the 15-year-old told BuzzFeed. 'The last thing I wanted was to have this become political propaganda.'



The girl said she first found out that her case was tied to the new investigation of Clinton after a reporter called her soon after Comey's announcement. She had just been with local FBI agents for an hours-long interview, BuzzFeed reported.



She and her father told BuzzFeed they found out that she was entangled in presidential politics from media outlets, and not from FBI agents. They said the FBI had not called or checked in with them at all.



The father added that FBI agents later called to ask if he and his daughter 'were OK, and asked if we had thought of leaving the area to avoid media scrutiny.'



'I was having self-esteem issues when this whole thing started with Anthony Weiner,' the girl said. 'Now as a result of my frailty, this could take down the United States presidential election. I mean, come on, who's in charge of America?'



The girl, who remains unnamed because she is a minor, was just the latest in a string of public figures to attack Comey's judgment.



Two former attorneys general, Democrat Eric Holder and Republican Michael Mukasey, blasted Comey for his apparently politically motivated announcement of a revived investigation into Clinton's emails.



'I fear he has unintentionally and negatively affected public trust in both the Justice Department and the FBI,' Holder wrote in a Washington Post op-ed.



'And he has allowed - again without improper motive - misinformation to be spread by partisans with less pure intentions...



'In this instance, he has committed a serious error with potentially severe implications. It is incumbent upon him - or the leadership of the department - to dispel the uncertainty he has created before Election Day. It is up to the director to correct his mistake - not for the sake of a political candidate or campaign but in order to protect our system of justice and best serve the American people.'



Mukasey denounced Comey both for his original decision to drop the investigation against Clinton and for his latest decision to revive it.



Comey's 'authority extends only to supervising the gathering of facts to be presented to Justice Department lawyers' and not to any decision of whether or not charges should be brought,' Mukasey wrote in a Wall Street Journal piece.



Noting that Comey wrote to Congress over the objections of both Lynch and her deputy, Mukasey wrote that 'regardless of what is in the newly discovered emails, the current Justice Department will not permit a grand jury to hear evidence in this case. And because only a grand jury can constitutionally bring charges, that means no charges will be brought.'



The chair of the US Senate Judiciary Committee, Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa, wrote a public letter to Comey.



His letter to congressional leaders 'did not go far enough' in providing details about the emails, Grassley told Comey.



'Unfortunately, your letter failed to give Congress and the American people enough context to evaluate the significance or full meaning of this development,' Grassley wrote. 'Without additional context, your disclosure is not fair to Congress, the American people, or Secretary Clinton.'



