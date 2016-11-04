by Shaun Knittel - SGN Associate Editor



A bizarre story came out of New York this week that seems more like it could have been concocted in Hollywood rather than reality. A police officer who allegedly made Gay porn with his boyfriend was suspended this week as investigators begin to look into the couple's financial transactions.



Schenectady, New York, police Sgt. Jonathan Moore was with Anthony Aubin, his boyfriend, when Aubin got busted trying to use a bad check to buy a $92,000 Jaguar, the Times Union reported this week.



Aubin has an extensive criminal record, say investigators, which sparked a larger probe into so-called sex parties, or 'breeding parties,' involving Gay police officers and underage teens.



The paper reported that an officer with the nearby Albany, New York, police force may also be involved.



Schenectady Police Department officials said told the New York Daily News that they 'became aware of an investigation being conducted by the Colonie Police Department that involved fraudulent activity being conducted at a car dealership' in Colonie. Sgt. Moore has been suspended with pay 'pending a decision by the Colonie Police Department on whether to charge him in that case.'



Schenectady police also said in their statement to the Daily News that there was no mention of 'breeding parties' or 'underage drinking' during its interview with Aubin.



According to Aubin, he's known Moore for 10 years, reported the Times Union. The story goes that Aubin offered to help get Moore 'out of debt' by making 'gay porn' movies for a company in Florida.



Moore said in a statement obtained by the Times Union, 'I researched them and they are a legitimate company. Anthony accepted a contract with Bear Films, and I ultimately took a job with them as well.'



According to the Times Union, Aubin also used a faux $15,000 check to buy a Jeep. Allegedly, Moore says he had no idea Aubin was passing counterfeit checks.



'At no time did Anthony tell me that the checks issued to me from (our agent) Sandra were fraudulent or that the business transactions were illegal in any shape or form,' Moore's statement said. 'I even ran the routing number on one of the checks she issued us and it returned to Bank of America. As far as I knew, the transactions for the vehicles were legitimate.'



The investigation continues.



