by Miryam Gordon - SGN A&E Writer



Three of the biggest musicals of the year are crammed into November. The 5th Avenue kicks off the new national tour of Disney's The Little Mermaid starring our local favorite, Diana Huey, who moved to NYC to forward her national career. She'll be on the road for a year, after the Seattle debut! We wish her the best of experiences.



Village Theatre presents Singing in the Rain, which few of us have seen on stage. Make it rain, folks! ArtsWest brings us Peter and the Starcatcher, continuing the new efforts of this stalwart West Seattle theater to musicalize up our town. In addition to that excitement, we also have upstart Reboot Theatre Company giving us the local premiere of a new off-Broadway musical, Fly By Night.



Then there is the anticipated arrival of King Charles III at Seattle Rep. It's a big month!



Unexpected Wilderness, Annex Theatre, 11/1-16 (Tues/Wed) Camping should be fun and adventurous... unless you're secretly in love with a friend or your impressionable kids are driving you crazy or you get kidnapped. Complicated love lives, chipmunks, and an overly-amorous Bigfoot come together in this farcical romp through the woods. Written by recently local playwright Jaryl Draper.



www.annextheatre.org



White Rabbit Red Rabbit, 18th and Union (a new performance space), 11/3-19 A play for one actor who's never read the script. Each night a different actor steps onto the stage and is handed a script in a plain manila envelope. In case you would like to see a particular actor perform this piece, here is the list of performers and dates: Fri, Nov 4, Ben Putnam (BenDeLaCreme); Sat, Nov 5, Paul Budraitis; Thu, Nov 10, Andrew Lee Creech; Fri, Nov 11, Rebecca Davis; Sat, Nov 12, Peggy Gannon; Mon, Nov 14, Sara Porkalob; Thu, Nov 17, Stan Shields; Fri, Nov 18, Kathy Hsieh; Sat, Nov 19, José Amador.



http://18thandunion.org/



Brilliant Traces, ReAct, 11/4-28 (at Primavera Arts Center) As a fierce blizzard rages in the far reaches of the Alaskan wilderness, a reclusive hermit discovers a runaway bride as she breaks into his remote cabin in the middle of the night. Forced to wait out the storm together, these isolated strangers begin an intriguing exploration of understanding, revelations, and unexpected affection. A story of love, loss and the extraordinary places where we find refuge.



http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2636188



Fly By Night, Reboot Theatre Company, 11/4-19 (at Slate Theater) In this darkly comic musical, set during the months leading up to New York's 1965 blackout, Harold the hapless sandwich maker is propelled by fate and time to make a life-changing choice, proving that it sometimes takes a blackout to see the light. This is an opportunity to see a new musical from Off-Broadway.



www.reboottheatre.org



Big Bad, Ghost Light Theatricals, 11/4-19/16 (at Ballard Underground) A hilarious and hungry piece dares to throw us into the dark and dangerous forest where fantasy and family collide and consume one another. Lock the doors. Bar the windows. Stay in bed. Hold your breath. Don't go outside. Don't go into the woods. Don't stray from the path. Cuz the Big Bad is coming. Created by new company Dangerswitch.



http://ghostlight.strangertickets.com/events/35387449/big-bad



Singin' in the Rain, Village Theatre, Issaquah: 11/10-12/31 & Everett: 1/6-29/17 Embark on a dance-filled journey to the golden age of the cinema as one of the greatest movie musicals of all time comes back with a splash! This faithful and loving adaptation by the original award-winning screenplay team is exuberant, funny, and filled with songs you know and love - plus live, on-stage rain! Starring John David Scott, Mallory King and Jessica Skerritt.



www.villagetheatre.org



King Charles III, Seattle Repertory Theatre, 11/11-12/11 (Produced in association with American Conservatory Theater and Shakespeare Theatre Company) After a lifetime of waiting for Queen Elizabeth II to die, Prince Charles finally ascends to the throne, flanked by wife Camilla, sons William and Harry, and daughter-in-law Kate. The Prime Minister proposes legislation designed to restrict the freedom of the press, which the newly crowned sovereign opposes, subverting the understood rules of British democracy. Written in blank verse, this smash Broadway and West End hit and the 2015 Olivier Award winner for Best New Play presents a modern take on the future of the British Royal Family.



www.seattlerep.org



The Habit - The Final Cut, Marxiano Productions, 11/11-26 (at the Bathhouse Theater) The Habit, a 20-year-old sketch company, ends its run by taking the top sketches from the last 20 years and weaving them together in their trademark breakneck style. All of the now-far-flung sketchers come back to their hometown of Seattle for this show. Peter Pan will try to explain to the police why he sprinkles magic powder on children, vending machines will taunt humans, lumberjacks will refuse to accept new uniforms, and the Founding Fathers will discuss how the 2nd Amendment probably doesn't really need any clarification.



http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2605125



Peter and the Starcatcher, ArtsWest, 11/17-12/23 When starcatcher-in-training Molly meets an orphan boy longing for a home, they embark on the adventure of a lifetime to protect a precious cargo. In this Tony Award-winning play with music, a dozen brilliant actors play more than 100 characters. Ingenious stagecraft and the limitless possibilities of imagination finally reveal the origins of Peter Pan, Wendy, the Lost Boys, their piratical nemesis, Captain Hook - and a far-off place known as Neverland. Based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.



https://artswest.secure.force.com/ticket



The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge, Taproot Theatre, 11/18-12/30 In an unbelievably bold move, Ebenezer Scrooge has charged Jacob Marley and the Christmas Spirits with trespassing, kidnapping, assault and battery: certain proof that he's reverted to his old disagreeable self. Can the goodness and grace of Christmas survive? Full of laughter and goodwill, this is a delightful twist on Dickens' classic tale.



www.taproottheatre.org



Twilight Zone Live!, Theater Schmeater, 11/18-12/17 Periodically, Theater Schmeater offers a live stage production of three different episodes from the iconic 'Twilight Zone' television show. This production features 'The Monster on Maple Street,' 'The Shelter,' and 'The Night of the Meek.' These shows still resonate almost 60 years later and include period-resembling commercials. Lots of fun.



www.schmeater.org



Treasure Island, Book-It Repertory Theatre, 11/22-12/24 A new adaptation of the classic Robert Louis Stevenson tale. Treasure Island explores the complex relationship between the morally ambiguous Long John Silver and the young Jim Hawkins. Throughout this thrilling tale, Hawkins learns hard lessons of balancing the lure of adventure with the desire for stability and confronting the dilemma of liking a person, but not their behavior.



www.book-it.org



Disney's The Little Mermaid, 5th Avenue Theatre, 11/23-12/31 Headstrong Ariel is no longer content to live on the ocean floor under her father, King Triton's rule. Convinced she'll only find happiness on land, she sets off to find a world where she belongs, battling a cruel sea witch and finding true love along the way. All of the familiar Academy Award-winning hits including 'Kiss the Girl,' 'Part of Your World,' and 'Under the Sea,' are present in this fairytale production, in addition to new songs written for the stage. The 5th's production will utilize the 2013 book and score and stunning special effects that can only be described as pure magic. Starring locally-grown Diana Huey, a cast with lots of local actors will begin a national tour shortly after this Seattle run.



www.5thavenue.org



A Christmas Carol, ACT Theatre, 11/25-12/28 A Contemporary Theatre presents its 41st production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, adapted by Gregory A. Falls (founder of ACT). Directed by Kurt Beattie, this celebrated adaptation follows the original Dickens tale and takes audiences along on Ebenezer Scrooge's transformational journey through time.



www.acttheatre.org



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!