WHEN THERE WERE ANGELS

CALAMUS AUDITORIUM

AT GAY CITY

November 10-13 & 17-20



Robert Roth, a local writer and editor of Jetspace Magazine, will be debuting his newest work next month, a full-length play called When There Were Angels, at Gay City's Calamus Auditorium. The play tells the story of a young, queer man on a journey of self-discovery who learns that finding true love can come with a pretty steep price.



When There Were Angels stars newcomer Collin Fitzgerald, supported by an all-queer cast of local performers including comedians Nick Sahoyah and Jeffrey Robert; actress and nationally-known cosplayer Abie Eckenezar; writer, actor, and director Moshe Henderson; and actor and singer Javion Smith. The play, directed by Roth, includes all the elements you'd expect to see in a compelling story - comedy, romance, tragedy, and fulfillment.



For Roth, it's an opportunity to finally tell a story that's been 20 years in the making.



'The story is fiction,' he says, 'but it's based on some pretty amazing experiences I had in my early twenties exploring some of the wilder parts of San Francisco, the Northern California coast, and, ultimately, hitchhiking from California to Minnesota.'



'It's definitely a love story,' he adds, 'with everything that comes along with one.'



The play is being presented as part of Gay City Art's fourth annual performing arts season, this year titled 'Uncontained.' Each season represents an opportunity for Gay City Arts to collaborate with local LGBTQ artists in order to galvanize an audience for queer arts, help foster the development of LGBTQ artists and works, and facilitate artistic excellence that is accessible.



'I was honored to have been chosen by the Gay City Arts Curating Council to participate in Gay City Arts: Uncontained,' says Roth. 'I'm honored to now stand with an elite group of emerging and established queer artists in Seattle, some of the city's finest.'



When There Were Angels runs the evenings of November 10-13 and 17-20 at the Calamus Auditorium at Gay City, located at 517 E. Pike St. Tickets run $15-$20 general admission and $12 students/seniors; there are also a limited number of free tickets available for each performance as well. Tickets and more info can be found at whentherewereangels.com



