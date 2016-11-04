by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



The Washington Secretary of State is mailing out Spanish-language letters to 136,000 households in the state, notifying them that their voters guides are in error.



The problem is that the Spanish-language instructions sent to voters in Adams, Franklin, and Yakima Counties contain a potentially serious mistranslation that could lead some voters to believe they are disqualified from voting.



The instructions as they were originally printed tell Spanish-speaking voters that they may not vote if they have been convicted of an 'offense' (in Spanish, 'delito'). What they were supposed to say is a 'felony.'



According to Secretary of State Kim Wyman's spokesperson, Dave Ammons, the translators 'left out a key modifier - the word 'grave,' meaning 'serious.' 'Serious offense' is as close as you can get to 'felony' in Spanish.'



Previous versions of the voters guide gave a correct translation, but a new version commissioned by the agency from Tukwila-based Dynamic Language left out the key word.



According to Ammons, once the Secretary of State's Office was notified that the translation was misleading, they sent out a letter 'to all the people who are in Department of Corrections (DOC) custody, but not for felonies.'



Ammons added that according to the DOC, only six individuals were affected.



The Washington State Democratic Party Central Committee and the immigrant rights organization OneAmerica Votes insisted that merely contacting six potential voters was not good enough, however. When the Democrats threatened to sue, Secretary of State Kim Wyman agreed to mail new information to all Spanish-speaking voters in the three counties.



Because of the cost of printing and mailing voters guides - some $1 million for the English-language version, Ammons says - and the number of languages Washington state voters speak, the Secretary of State targets non-English voters guides to specific counties where non-English speakers are concentrated. Spanish-speaking voters are concentrated in Adams, Franklin, and Yakima Counties, so they are the ones getting Spanish-language voters guides and the new corrections, Ammons explained.



Mailing the corrections will cost an additional $35,000, Ammons added.



Democrat Tina Podlodowski, challenging incumbent Republican Wyman in the upcoming election, saw the error as part of a pattern of voter suppression conducted by Wyman. Wyman did not issue an apology or make adequate efforts to amend the mistake until her office was threatened with the lawsuit, Podlodowski noted in a press statement.



'While Secretary Wyman has denied accusations of voter suppression, in this case, actions speak louder than words,' Toby Guevin, director of civic engagement at OneAmerica Votes, added.



According to Guevin, Wyman has 'done very little if anything to take down the barriers [to voting] folks face.' Wyman, for example, opposed the Washington Voting Rights Act in 2012 and took no position on it when it was reintroduced in 2016.



