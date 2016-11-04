by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



It's time to get your Bowie on. And just in time for Halloween, too. The Seattle Rock Orchestra will perform a David Bowie tribute concert this weekend at Tacoma's Pantages Theatre, playing songs from the rock icon's vast catalog of work, from his glammy Ziggy Stardust days to his pop-dance hits like 'China Girl' and 'Modern Love,' and everything in between. Guests are encouraged to attend in costume, whether it be Bowie-inspired or not. Tickets for the event, happening October 29 at 7:30pm, are priced at $19 and can be purchased by calling the Broadway Center Box Office at (800) 291-7593, online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma.



Lady GaGa released her new album Joanne this week to favorable reviews, some citing that it's her best album yet. Co-produced by the superstar and Mark Ronson ('Uptown Funk,' Amy Winehouse's Back to Black), it features the leadoff single 'Perfect Illusion,' plus a duet with Florence Welch ('Hey Girl') and the song 'Dancin' in Circles,' which is co-written by Lady GaGa, Ronson, Beck and Michael Tucker. Eleven tracks are included in the standard edition of Joanne, clocking in at just under 40 minutes in length, but three additional tracks appear in the deluxe edition and one additional track in the Japanese release. No word yet on a Lady GaGa national tour; however, expect an announcement prior to, or shortly after, her Super Bowl performance in February. Joanne is available now at all traditional and online record stores.



In case you missed Madonna's tour last year, like I did, you can watch the next best thing, a concert film that captures the visual theatrics, stunning costumes and intricate choreography, in addition to a multitude of hits spanning the pop queen's career, including 'True Blue,' 'La Isla Bonita,' 'Material Girl' and 'Burning Up,' to name a few. 'Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour' will premiere on Showtime on Friday, December 9 (6pm PST) and features footage of the concert shot around the world, plus a collection of live and behind-the-scenes action. Later this year, Madonna will accept the 'Woman of the Year' award by Billboard magazine for her unparalleled success as both a recording artist and live performer. 'Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour' is co-directed by Danny B. Tull and Nathan Rissman. SGN writer Jessica Price covered the Portland date of the tour, on October 17, 2015.

The country boy is city bound. Two-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton, who won two awards in February, including Best Country Album for his well-reviewed debut Traveller, is coming to Seattle next spring. The respected singer-songwriter, who penned songs for several Nashville acts before launching his own career as a recording artist, will perform at Key Arena with opening act Maren Morris on March 28. I've never seen him before in concert, but my friends have, and they all say he's not to be missed. Tickets for Chris Stapleton are on sale now at all Ticketmaster outlets, online at LiveNation.com, Key Arena box office, or by phone at (800) 745-3000.



Also headed to the Emerald City is Tove Lo, who actually just performed here two weeks ago as a supporting act for Maroon 5. The Swedish electro-pop singer is scheduled to appear February 6 at The Showbox SoDo. For tickets, go to showboxpresents.com.



Finally, Charlie Puth has canceled the remainder of his 'We Don't Talk Tour,' including the November 5 concert at The Showbox SoDo, due to illness. The singer-songwriter came down with a serious case of the flu that sent him to the hospital, where he posted images on his Instagram page for fans. For ticket refunds, go to the original point of purchase.



