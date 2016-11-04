by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Andy Hill, a Republican state senator who broke with his party to vote for same-sex marriage and against an anti-Trans bathroom bill, died October 31. He was 54.



Although Hill was a nonsmoker, he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008 and succumbed to the disease.



Hill represented the 45th Legislative District, which includes Redmond and Kirkland.



Hill joined fellow Republican Sens. Steve Litzow and Joe Fain to vote for marriage equality in 2012. The three also voted against SB 6443, a bill to ban Trans people from restrooms appropriate to their gender identity in February this year.



On the other hand, Hill - like Litzow and Fain - voted for Republican leadership in the Senate, which enabled the GOP to block bills against conversion therapy.



He also led the Senate Republican budget team, blocking a carbon emissions tax and increases in business taxes.



Hill was not up for election this year, and his seat will be filled by appointment.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!