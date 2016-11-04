                                 
Friday, Nov 04, 2016
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 42 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, November 4, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 45
Andy Hill, one of three pro-equality Republicans, dies at 54
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Andy Hill, one of three pro-equality Republicans, dies at 54

by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer

Andy Hill, a Republican state senator who broke with his party to vote for same-sex marriage and against an anti-Trans bathroom bill, died October 31. He was 54.

Although Hill was a nonsmoker, he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008 and succumbed to the disease.

Hill represented the 45th Legislative District, which includes Redmond and Kirkland.

Hill joined fellow Republican Sens. Steve Litzow and Joe Fain to vote for marriage equality in 2012. The three also voted against SB 6443, a bill to ban Trans people from restrooms appropriate to their gender identity in February this year.

On the other hand, Hill - like Litzow and Fain - voted for Republican leadership in the Senate, which enabled the GOP to block bills against conversion therapy.

He also led the Senate Republican budget team, blocking a carbon emissions tax and increases in business taxes.

Hill was not up for election this year, and his seat will be filled by appointment.

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
SCOTUS will review Virginia Trans case
------------------------------
Election 2016: What the polls show, and what they don't
------------------------------
NAACP sues North Carolina for voter suppression
------------------------------
Washington Secretary of State scrambles to correct voters guide error
------------------------------
We must end gun violence
------------------------------
JESSE'S JOURNAL: Election Day Blues
------------------------------
Andy Hill, one of three pro-equality Republicans, dies at 54
------------------------------
HRC revokes endorsement of Republican Mark Kirk over racist quip
------------------------------
Dems sue Trump and GOP, charge voter intimidation
------------------------------
You will go to hell if you vote Democrat, San Diego Catholic church says
------------------------------
LGBTQ characters hit record high on network TV
------------------------------
'Who's in charge of America?'

Girl in Weiner probe joins criticism of FBI director Comey
------------------------------
New York police officer who made Gay porn suspended as investigators look into sex parties
------------------------------
Wingate civil rights trial reveals victim traumatized; former SPD officer Whitlatch claims devastation
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2016 - DigitalTeamWorks 2016
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News