by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



The new Leader's closest advisors held secret meetings at which they agreed to purge former friends.



The Leader's son-in-law intervened to get rid of the man who sent his father to prison 10 years earlier. All that man's allies also disappeared.



The Leader's Number Two fired a long list of his boss's advisors.



The Leader's security team was also fired. One of them subsequently went on national TV to denounce what he called 'a Stalinesque purge.'



An admiral working as the country's security chief told the press that a hostile foreign power had intervened in the country's politics to get the Leader elected.



Meanwhile, friendly countries complained that their diplomats couldn't even find out how to get in touch with the Leader.



The Leader himself was holed up in a secure tower and communicated with the outside world only through his Twitter account. He failed to appear for a scheduled briefing by top military officials.



Where is this happening? North Korea? Syria? Iran? Nope. In Trumpland.



The first inklings that something was amiss in the Trump transition team came November 11, when VP-elect Mike Pence replaced New Jersey Governor Chris Christie as team leader. By November 15, all Christie's allies on the transition team were also gone.



While no one knows for sure what prompted the upheaval, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was said to be the driving force behind the purge.



In 2004, Christie, then a US attorney, prosecuted Kushner's father for tax evasion, witness tampering, and illegal campaign contributions. Christie insisted on sending Daddy Kushner to prison.



Sonny Kushner reportedly used his influence with his father-in-law to keep Christie off the GOP ticket, and then deposed him from his post on the transition team.



Two of Trump's national security advisors who were Christie allies were also fired - former Rep. Mike Rogers of Michigan and Matthew Freedman, a lobbyist who consults with corporations and foreign governments.



On November 15, Mike Pence signed a formal memo putting him in charge of the Trump transition team and he immediately began removing what Fox News described as 'a litany of lobbyists' who'd been assembled by Christie.



The chaos in Trump's inner circle disrupted government plans for an orderly transition to a Trump administration.



Trump and his team no-showed for a scheduled briefing at the Pentagon, the Washington Examiner reported. The same happened at the Department of Energy and the Department of Transportation. Justice Department officials are still waiting to hear from the Trump team.



So are foreign governments. According to the New York Times, diplomats, who previously expressed alarm over the possibility of a Trump victory, now say they have no idea whom to contact in order to speak with the President-elect, or how to contact them.



NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers, meanwhile, told The Week that a hostile foreign government had hacked Democratic Party emails and released the information in order to influence the US election.



'There shouldn't be any doubts in anybody's mind: This was not something that was done casually, this was not something that was done by chance, this was not a target that was selected purely arbitrarily,' Rogers said. 'This was a conscious effort by a nation-state to attempt to achieve a specific effect.'



Trump himself denied - via his trusty Twitter account - that anything was amiss.



'The failing @nytimes story is so totally wrong on transition,' he tweeted. 'It is going so smoothly. Also I have spoken to many foreign leaders.'



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!