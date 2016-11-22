by Sharon Cumberland - SGN A&E Writer



SEATTLE OPERA

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

PROJECT

AS ONE

WASHINGTON HALL Through November 19



As One, by composer Laura Kaminsky, is performed by two singers and a string quartet. The brilliant stroke of this very moving one-act opera is that mezzo-soprano Taylor Raven and baritone Jorell Williams play the same transitioning person, Hannah Before (Williams) and Hannah After (Raven). Kaminsky has cleverly woven their voices together so that the audience understands how an individual can embrace past, present, and future identities simultaneously.



Librettists Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed (herself a trans person) tell a riveting story about a twelve-year-old boy who wears a blouse under his clothes as he delivers papers, tries on his mother's wet suit to experience a female skin, and strives to be the best at everything in order to conceal his secret from the world, and from himself. We see him blessed with a father who says 'Be discreet,' shamed by a teacher who criticizes his girlish handwriting, saying 'This is NOT what you were taught,' and threatened by a thug who snarls 'What the fuck ARE you?' The libretto focuses on a range of events, each contained in a song or duet, that crystalize key moments for Hannah as she moves closer and closer to her authentic self. At the same time we come to understand the danger transgender people face in making their life-changing decision. As Hannah After sings about a terrifying encounter with the man who threatens to kill her, Hannah Before recites the names of twenty-two trans men and women recently murdered in cities all over the world, many in the U.S. and Canada. Yet the libretto is so artfully constructed that the dire ramifications of intolerance are as much a context for the character we have come to admire and root for as they are commentary on the larger issues surrounding Hannah's transition.



L. Zane Jones' stage direction used the architecture of Seattle's stately Washington Hall to great effect by having the Saint Helens String Quartet sit on the stage in front of the curtain while the performance space was at ground level where the sold-out audience of 200+ people sat in a semicircle. G.W. Mercier's simple setting - two silver doorframes on a slick black floor - allowed the singers to configure the doors as mirrors, tunnels, or portals as the story developed. Washington Hall's high, curving balcony also played its part. Hannah After is introduced singing from the balcony, looking down on her male self like an ethereal angel, but by the end of the story - through medical treatments, tentative friendships, threats, fear, anxiety and triumph - Hannah After is on the ground floor and Hannah Before has, so very gently and willingly, moved up to the balcony. This simple directorial technique dramatized the message of the opera: you are always yourself, even as you become more and more the self you always knew you were.



My opera buddy and I were really impressed by the beauty, simplicity, and effectiveness of As One. We were fortunate to be sitting near the conductor, John Keene (Head of Music Staff and Chorusmaster at Seattle Opera) and got a close-up view of his elegant gestures and lucid baton. Kaminsky's music, played with confidence by the four women of Saint Helens Quartet, had a modern, melodic quality, with wonderfully placed dissonances as things go awry, and Handelian melismas in the vocal parts when Hannah sings key lines about her identity:



'... as I write/and sign each card with/my new name/I look at the handwriting/my teacher would not have approved./Graceful swirls/Expansive ascenders./Crosses with curls./ My writing is not like a girls/or like a boy's./It is mine./It is free.'



Every part of this short opera held the audience in thrall - a true drama on a very important subject. I'm really delighted to see how Seattle Opera is entering the larger community to bring important new works like this to new audiences. Several people at the talk afterwards said they had never been to an opera before but came because the topic was so important to them - and one woman even drove all the way from Portland to see As One because her daughter is a trans person. There was lively conversation with two trans community leaders, Mitchell C. Hunter and Breanna Anderson, who generously told their transition stories before and after the opera. In addition, the LGBT and Trans communities were invited to set up information tables for the patrons, and I learned about all kinds of outreach and support programs that are available. Seattle Opera's Community Outreach Project also serves long-time opera lovers by bringing us into new neighborhoods and new auditoriums. I'd never been to Washington Hall before, but now it's on my radar - I felt privileged to hear wonderful young singing actors in such an intimate setting, and hope to see Taylor Raven and Jorell Williams on the big stage someday soon.



Barbara Lynne Jamison, Seattle Opera's director of Education and Community Engagement, told us that this was the seventeenth performance of As One since it was premiered at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 2014. It will travel to several more venues in the coming year, but you have a chance to see the final two performances of Seattle Opera's production at Washington Hall tonight and tomorrow night. Get your tickets ASAP, because it's been a sell-out, and for good reason. You won't soon forget this movingly wonderful and wonderfully important new work.



For more information and tickets, visit www.seattleopera.org or phone the box office at 206-389-7676.



