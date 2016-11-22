|Seattle Opera's As One an extraordinary achievement
------------------------------
Seattle Opera's As One is a triumph and provides discussion and education about the Transgender community.
------------------------------
Forward Flux Productions presents AFTER ORLANDO
------------------------------
Teatro ZinZanni welcomes you to Wonderland
------------------------------
Fly union: A guide to worker-friendly airlines
------------------------------
Seattle Men's Chorus Artistic Director Paul Caldwell conducts first holiday concert
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
INITIATIVE 735
We need to stop big money to protect LGBTQ rights
------------------------------
------------------------------
Perceptively insightful Seventeen has an amusingly emotional edge
------------------------------
MAKING CHARACTERS COME ALIVE:
Costume Designer Erin Benach talks Loving, Jeff Nichols and the power of first impressions
------------------------------
Overly tricky Shut In a simple-minded bore
------------------------------
Delightful Fantastic Beasts a magically entertaining spin-off
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------