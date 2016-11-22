                                 
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2016
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 42 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, November 18, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 47
Seattle Opera's As One is a triumph and provides discussion and education about the Transgender community.
Arts & Entertainment
ALL STORIES
  next story
Seattle Opera's As One is a triumph and provides discussion and education about the Transgender community.

by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer

SEATTLE OPERA
AS ONE
WASHINGTON HALL
Through November 19

Get this, an opera with only two performers, with no elaborate set or costumes, in a smaller venue in the Central District. The fact that the characters (one male and one female) are two sides of one transgender character (Hannah) makes this a rare treat. Seattle Opera has finally brought this groundbreaking 2014 production to share with their Seattle audience.

As One by Laura Kaminsky is a chamber opera that made its debut in 2014 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music as part of American Opera Projects. What makes this production so unique is the performers are people of color.

We meet 'Hannah-before' (played by baritone Jorell Williams) with 'Hannah-after' (played by mezzo-soprano Taylor Raven) in the shadows as Williams expresses himself and struggles with his gender identity.

The most important set piece is the frame of the full-length mirror as Raven appears to Williams with an attitude and humor that feels right and so begins a journey of self-discovery.

There are about 15 songs and if you hear a Christmas carol or two, you are not hearing things. I am convinced I did hear the melody of 'O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,' and I guess that was Kaminsky's intention.

In the opera's climactic scene, Hannah's 'after' transformation finally leads to joy, when she tenderly flirts for the first time with a man or the worst of times when she is attacked. The most moving moment comes when Williams recites the names of victims of hate crimes and adds how they were killed. 'Hannah-after' is terrified but is comforted knowing that 'Hannah-before' is still there looking out for her As One whole person.

It was great to hear from the Trans community (Mitchell C. Hunter and Breanna Anderson) before the production with more of a discussion afterwards.

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Seattle Opera's As One an extraordinary achievement
------------------------------
Seattle Opera's As One is a triumph and provides discussion and education about the Transgender community.
------------------------------
Forward Flux Productions presents AFTER ORLANDO
------------------------------
Teatro ZinZanni welcomes you to Wonderland
------------------------------
Fly union: A guide to worker-friendly airlines
------------------------------
Seattle Men's Chorus Artistic Director Paul Caldwell conducts first holiday concert
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
INITIATIVE 735

We need to stop big money to protect LGBTQ rights
------------------------------

------------------------------
Perceptively insightful Seventeen has an amusingly emotional edge
------------------------------
MAKING CHARACTERS COME ALIVE:

Costume Designer Erin Benach talks Loving, Jeff Nichols and the power of first impressions
------------------------------
Overly tricky Shut In a simple-minded bore
------------------------------
Delightful Fantastic Beasts a magically entertaining spin-off
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2016 - DigitalTeamWorks 2016
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News