November 21



Forward Flux Productions, in association with Missing Bolts Productions Inc. (Blair Baker & Zac Kline artistic directors) and NoPassport Theatre Alliance and Press (Caridad Svich, founder) are pleased to present AFTER ORLANDO, an evening including readings of short plays, live music and other performances in response to the shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The performance will be held on Monday, November 21st at 7:30pm at Raisbeck Performance Hall at Cornish College of the Arts, 2015 Boren Ave.



The evening will feature performances and/or direction from local artists including Matt Aguayo, Jose Amador, Laura Aschoff, Charhys Bailey, Kyle Biaz, Andy Buffelen, Rachel Delmar, Wesley Frugé, Hisam Goueli, Alex Guy, Diverse Harmony Men's Chorus and many more. It will feature new plays by Antonio Arauz, Jeremy O. Harris, Anders Lustgarten, Zoe Laufer, Jennifer Maisel, Rohina Malik, Emilio Rodriguez, Ian Rowlands & Korde Tuttle. The event is free to attend, though donations are strongly suggested - all donations received will go to Pulse of Orlando, benefitting the victims of this horrible tragedy and their families.



AFTER ORLANDO is an international playwright driven theatre action including over-seventy playwrights from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Africa and Australia. Plays have been specifically written and curated in response to this tragic event and will be read at over 40 venues across the country and in the UK throughout the fall.



Partner venues include: The Finborough Theatre (London); Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre and the NYC LGBT Center; Round House Theatre and Olney Theatre Center (DC); The Inge Center (Independence, KS); Theatre@Boston Court and the University of Southern California (Los Angeles); Miami New Drama (Miami), Philadelphia Theatre Company and The University of the Arts (Philadelphia) and many more.



AFTER ORLANDO in Seattle will be presented at the Raisbeck Performance Hall (2015 Boren Ave. at Virginia St.) at Cornish College of the Arts. Cornish is a presenting partner for this special evening. For more information and tickets, please visit: www.forwardflux.com



Kline and Baker of Missing Bolts note: 'As theatremakers, we have the ability to bring together many singular unique voices toward a common goal. We have invited some of the most admired theatre artists worldwide to participate; to share our grief, our anger, our hope and our desire to combat the violence we are now living with on a daily basis.' Svich of NoPassport adds: 'Making some healing art, some fiery art, some work that just says we can rise up from and through collective mourning.' Andy Buffelen and Kiki Abba (Producers of AFTER ORLANDO for Forward Flux) say, 'We are thrilled to bring an incredible group of Seattle artists together to perform and heal after this horrible tragedy.'



More information on AFTER ORLANDO can be found in Playbill, American Theater Magazine, BroadwayWorld or HowlRound.



www.nopassport.org; www.missingbolts.com; www.forwardflux.com



