|
|
|Fly union: A guide to worker-friendly airlines
|
Special to the SGN from Pride at Work
Heading home for the holidays? Taking off for a warmer climate? Or are you flying out on business?
Think about booking a flight on a union airline. You'll not only get good professional service, you'll help support unions that support LGBT rights.
It's easy to do. Of the top seven US airlines, five are more than 70% unionized: Alaska (83% of the jobs are union), Southwest (also 83%), American (82%), United (80%), and Spirit (73%).
Their union contracts set an industry standard and give workers job security, decent pay and benefits, and anti-discrimination protections.
On the other hand, avoid Delta and Jet Blue.
Delta, the nation's third largest carrier, has long fought to remain nonunion. After Northwest Airlines merged into Delta, Northwest flight attendants and ground crews lost their unions.
Just one-sixth of Delta workers today are union-represented: just pilots and dispatchers. Delta has one regional subsidiary, Envoy Air, where flight attendants, pilots, and dispatchers are union. And workers at a Pennsylvania jet fuel refinery owned by another Delta subsidiary are represented by United Steel Workers.
Meanwhile, JetBlue, the second largest low-cost carrier after Southwest, has never yet signed a union contract.
After a long organizing campaign and some major setbacks, JetBlue pilots succeeded in winning union representation in April 2014 by a 74% margin. But the airline has drawn out negotiations over a first contract for almost two years and has yet to reach agreement with its employees.
Airlines right now are taking in record profits - $24 billion industry-wide in the last four calendar quarters. The profit surge is made possible by the fact that fuel prices plunged a few years ago, but ticket prices stayed about the same.
That's just what you'd expect in an oligopoly where just four airlines control 69% of total market share and the top seven airlines have 82% of the market, according to the latest numbers from the US Department of Transportation.
If you want more information on union airlines, or other union services and products, visit unionlabel.org.
Pride at Work is an LGBT labor organization affiliated with the AFL-CIO.
