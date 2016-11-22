SEATTLE MEN'S CHORUS

SILVER & SOUL

BENAROYA HALL

December 4-22



Artistic Director Paul Caldwell conducts his first Holiday concert with Seattle Men's Chorus (SMC) December 4-22 at Benaroya Hall. SMC's Silver & Soul brings 250 joyful voices singing classics like 'Sleigh Ride' and 'O Come, All Ye Faithful' and mixes in a tender David Bowie tribute with a clever karaoke sing-along. Traditional favorite 'Silent Night' returns, along with sassy new holiday tunes that get topped off with a spectacular disco Santa finale.



For close to four decades SMC has presented their unique blend of song, dance, and campy comedy to the Northwest. They have solidified their role as Seattle's biggest Holiday extravaganza; and this year's concert comes with a new artistic director. Paul Caldwell brings an inspired energy, filling this year's offerings with rich tones of gospel and soul that reflect his Southern roots.



As in years past, SMC will hold Everett and Tacoma area concerts. Details for those two concerts are online at www.seattlechoruses.org. For the fifth consecutive year, SMC is proud to partner with Lifelong for a Holiday Food Drive during the Seattle concerts at Benaroya Hall. All non-perishable goods will be accepted and will be used in Lifelong's food program supporting people living with chronic illnesses, such as HIV/AIDS.



Tickets to Seattle performances are $25-$84. Tickets to the Everett performance are $25-45. Both Seattle and Everett concert tickets are available at http://www.seattlechoruses.org or over the phone at (206) 388-1400. The Seattle area box office is open Monday through Friday 11am-6pm. Tacoma concert tickets are $32-$55 and available at BroadwayCenter.org. The concerts are scheduled as follows:



SEATTLE at Benaroya Hall - Sun, Dec 4 @ 2pm & 8pm; Sun, Dec 11 @ 8pm (with certified ASL interpretation); Sun, Dec 18 @ 8pm; Wed, Dec 21 @ 8pm; Thurs, Dec 22 @ 8pm; TACOMA at Rialto Theater - Sat, Dec 10 @ 3pm & 7:30pm; EVERETT at Civic Auditorium - Sat, Dec 17 @ 8pm.



About the Seattle Men's Chorus/Seattle Women's Chorus

The internationally renowned Seattle Men's Chorus (founded 1979) and Seattle Women's Chorus (founded 2002) comprise the largest community chorus organization in North America. Both choruses stand out as the largest LGBT-identified men's and women's choruses in the world. Flying House Productions/Seattle Choruses, the home of SMC and SWC, is among the Pacific Northwest's largest, most vibrant and successful music organizations, with an annual audience of more than 30,000 patrons in Seattle's most prestigious venues.



Our Mission

Our voices transform society through innovative and entertaining programs that build community, illuminate the experiences of LGBTQ people and their allies, expand inclusion, and inspire justice.



Our Vision

A more harmonious world that celebrates the unique identities and talents of all people.



Courtesy of Flying House Productions/Seattle Choruses



