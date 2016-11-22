by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Nothing succeeds like success, the old saying goes. No surprise then that the Log Cabin Republicans (LCR) - a Republican LGBT group - are cozying up to Donald Trump.



Two weeks before election day, LCR sent out a press release saying they would not endorse Trump, but nevertheless praising him as 'perhaps the most pro-LGBT presidential nominee in the history of the Republican Party.'



That's a low bar, but LCR's assessment of Trump is based solely on the fact that at one event he proclaimed that 'the gays love me!' and at another waved a rainbow flag.



In fact, Trump's VP pick, Mike Pence, is a notorious homophobe, as are many of his closest advisors.



Last year, as governor of Indiana, Pence sponsored a so-called 'Religious Freedom Restoration Act' (RFRA), which allowed businesses to turn away LGBT customers and insurance providers to deny coverage to LGBT clients.



Pence's RFRA serves as a model for proposed federal legislation that would codify the GOP's anti-LGBT policies - the First Amendment Defense Act, which Trump supports.



The GOP then adopted what even LCR characterized as 'the most anti-LGBT platform in the party's history.'



The worst platform in the GOP's long anti-LGBT history didn't prevent LCR from tying itself to the Trump campaign, however.



According to a fundraising pitch sent out November 15 by LCR boss Gregory T. Angelo, he has 'been in regular communication with the Trump Transition Team, the group tasked with organizing personnel and policy for our president-elect.'



In fact, LCR says its ties to Trump should convince LGBT voters to turn away from 'the Left' and join the homocons.



'LGBT advocacy organizations on the Left have staff in the hundreds. Budgets in the millions,' Angelo said in his press statement. 'And yet, they don't have a single point of contact in the incoming Trump administration. Log Cabin Republicans does.



'Think about that,' Angelo continued. 'While LGBT liberals were breathlessly lamenting this fact to the New York Times, Log Cabin Republicans was quietly working behind-the-scenes to ensure the advances in LGBT freedom we have made thus far remain secure and continue in a Trump administration.'



LCR was evidently so successful in securing the 'advances in LGBT freedom' - all of them made under Democratic administrations and over the opposition of the GOP - that their party adopted 'the most anti-LGBT platform in the party's history' and their president-elect surrounded himself with a squadron of homophobes.



Good job, guys.



