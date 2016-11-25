Seven of Seattle's preeminent non-profit AIDS services providers have joined together in a powerful collaboration: the 13th Annual Stronger Together World AIDS Day Breakfast. The largest benefit of its kind in the Northwest, the breakfast is a fundraiser for Gay City: Seattle's LGBTQ Center, Seattle Counseling Service, and CareTeams, a program of Samaritan Center of Puget Sound, with support from African-American Reach and Teach Health Ministry (AARTH), Center for Multi-Cultural Health, Lifelong and Seattle Area Support Groups & Community Center (SASG). This year's event, emceed by KOMO 4 News anchor Molly Shen, will be held at the Sheraton Seattle, 1400 6th Avenue, on Thursday, December 1, 2016 from 8am to 9am, with registration starting at 7:30am. The event will recognize the achievements of long-time HIV/AIDS community activist Tony Radovich, and Phyllis Little-Epamynonda of People of Color Against AIDS Network (POCAAN).



Our community's progress in responding to HIV has been remarkable. 92% of Gay men living with HIV in King County have been diagnosed. Of those people, 74% are virally suppressed, meaning that they are engaged in treatment sufficient to bring their viral load to undetectable levels, making it nearly impossible for them to transmit the virus to others. The rate of new HIV diagnoses in King County is down 23% from 10 years ago. These numbers are extraordinary, the best of any city in the United States and quite possibly the world. 'Washington state is leading the fight against HIV/AIDS, in no small part due to strong partnerships. In order to achieve our goal of reducing new infections in Washington by 50 percent by 2020, we must continue to work together. Now is the right time to end AIDS in Washington,' says Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman, who is delivering the keynote address at the breakfast.



King County has achieved these extraordinary results through the combined efforts of partner agencies, and through the generous support of community members. This breakfast is an opportunity for supporters to make the strongest impact possible by supporting this entire network of AIDS service providers in Seattle. Last year the event brought in over $100,000 for the combined agencies, which provided those living with HIV/AIDS care, support and most importantly - hope.



The breakfast will honor those lost, help those who are living with HIV/AIDS, and celebrate the power of community in making a difference. While the breakfast is complimentary, the event is a fundraiser. All guests are encouraged to consider a minimum gift or pledge of $150 to the partner organization(s) of their choice. Register now at: www.strongertogetherseattle.com.



