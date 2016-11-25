by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



As of November 23, Hillary Clinton is more than two million votes ahead of Donald Trump, and supporters are urging her to contest results in the three swing states that swung the election to Trump.



The latest vote count puts Clinton at 64,223,958 votes, while Trump gets 62,206,395 - a difference of 2,017,563, according to the Cook Political Report.



Despite consistently trailing in the popular vote since election night, Trump won the White House with 290 electoral votes (as of now) to Clinton's 232.



However, a group of attorneys and computer scientists are urging Clinton to ask for a recount in the three swing states that gave Trump the election: Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.



According to New York magazine, the group includes voting-rights attorney John Bonifaz and J. Alex Halderman, the director of the University of Michigan Center for Computer Security and Society.



Although they are not commenting on their discussions with the Clinton camp, the group reportedly has found evidence they describe as 'persuasive' that voting results in the three key states may have been manipulated or hacked.



The group held a November 18 conference call with Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and campaign general counsel Marc Elias to make their case, according to a source briefed on the call.



As an example of possible irregularities, computer specialists presented findings showing that in Wisconsin, Clinton received 7% fewer votes in counties that relied on electronic-voting machines than she did in counties that used optical scanners and paper ballots.



Based on this statistical analysis, Clinton may have been denied as many as 30,000 votes. She lost Wisconsin by only 27,000. In other words, if potential irregularities were corrected, she might actually win the state.



While the group admits it has not found proof of hacking or manipulation, they are arguing to the Clinton campaign that the suspicious pattern merits an independent review, especially in light of the White House's accusation that the Russian government hacked into Democratic National Committee emails.



The Clinton camp is running out of time to challenge the election. The deadline in Wisconsin to file for a recount is November 25; in Pennsylvania, it is November 28, and in Michigan, it is November 30.



Whether Clinton will call for a recount remains unclear. Complicating matters, a senior Clinton adviser said, is that the White House, focused on a smooth transfer of power, does not want Clinton to challenge the election result.



