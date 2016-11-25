                                 
Friday, Nov 25, 2016
 
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 42 YEARS!

posted Friday, November 25, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 48
Weekly Pets
Section One
Weekly Pets

BOI
Meet Boi, a ten-month-old spotted black and white Pointer/Hound hybrid who came to us from Maui. Boi is a playful strong and happy young fellow who loves taking long walks. He is interested in other dogs and is eager to meet his new family. Come say aloha to Boi, he's waiting to meet you at Seattle Humane.

XANDER
Meet Xander, a 2-year-old gray and white domestic shorthair. Xander is a very sweet kitty who loves a good chin scratch. But in typical cat-fashion, he'll let you know when he needs his space! Come and meet this fascinating character at Seattle Humane. You'll be glad you did! Xander needs an understanding adopter versed in mood cues. Come talk to adoption staff about meeting him today!

PROMOTIONS
Black Cat Friday, Nov 25?Did you know that in the UK and Japan, black cats are considered phenomenal bringers of good luck? Increase your chances of good fortune by adopting a black cat or kitten! We'll even contribute to your luck and waive ALL adoption fees for black-furred felines on this one day only!

The 13th Annual Stronger Together World AIDS Day Breakfast is December 1
Mayor Ed Murray signs new City budget

Includes money for LGBT, Capitol Hill projects
DATELINE: London, England Editor

Convicted killer found four victims on Grindr
West Hollywood Pink Pistols chapter: 'LGBT citizens should arm themselves'
MARK MY WORDS - Trump as easy as 1, 2. 3 & LGBT Community
AFTERSHOCK - WHAT'S NEXT?
POCAAN hosts First Annual Legends Gala and Awards Dinner on Dec. 9
DelBene introduces bill to prohibit Muslim registry
LGBTQ community gathers around housing, hope, and change
Clinton now ahead by 2 million votes, supporters urge her to contest results
John Kerry reaffirms US support for Trans rights
Federal judge blocks Obama overtime rule: 4 million workers to lose extra pay
The Trump cabinet: It keeps getting worse
UN votes to keep LGBT rights watchdog
Weekly Pets
