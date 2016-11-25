BOI

Meet Boi, a ten-month-old spotted black and white Pointer/Hound hybrid who came to us from Maui. Boi is a playful strong and happy young fellow who loves taking long walks. He is interested in other dogs and is eager to meet his new family. Come say aloha to Boi, he's waiting to meet you at Seattle Humane.



XANDER

Meet Xander, a 2-year-old gray and white domestic shorthair. Xander is a very sweet kitty who loves a good chin scratch. But in typical cat-fashion, he'll let you know when he needs his space! Come and meet this fascinating character at Seattle Humane. You'll be glad you did! Xander needs an understanding adopter versed in mood cues. Come talk to adoption staff about meeting him today!



PROMOTIONS

Black Cat Friday, Nov 25?Did you know that in the UK and Japan, black cats are considered phenomenal bringers of good luck? Increase your chances of good fortune by adopting a black cat or kitten! We'll even contribute to your luck and waive ALL adoption fees for black-furred felines on this one day only!



