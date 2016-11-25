by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



A lot of things happened this year, some good, some bad and some unforgettable. Music-wise, the past eleven months were less than stellar, although it still produced a short list of great albums and songs that kept playing in our heads long after the others. On December 23, we'll reveal our choices for the Best of Music 2016, including our selections for the most impressive albums, singles, concerts and the year's hottest artists, as well as the rotten apples, our picks for the very worst music that came out this year. We're also busy confirming a special artist interview to coincide with the year-end festivities. Be sure to grab a copy of the Seattle Gay News on December 23 to find out what we selected as our Best of Music 2016.



