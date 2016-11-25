                                 
Friday, Nov 25, 2016
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 42 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, November 25, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 48
Best of Music 2016 coming December 23
Arts & Entertainment
ALL STORIES
  next story
Best of Music 2016 coming December 23

by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer

A lot of things happened this year, some good, some bad and some unforgettable. Music-wise, the past eleven months were less than stellar, although it still produced a short list of great albums and songs that kept playing in our heads long after the others. On December 23, we'll reveal our choices for the Best of Music 2016, including our selections for the most impressive albums, singles, concerts and the year's hottest artists, as well as the rotten apples, our picks for the very worst music that came out this year. We're also busy confirming a special artist interview to coincide with the year-end festivities. Be sure to grab a copy of the Seattle Gay News on December 23 to find out what we selected as our Best of Music 2016.

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
ArtsWest's Peter and the Starcatcher is a thrilling entertainment full of heartfelt joy and crazy fun
------------------------------
SGN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW:

Super busy, Bernadette Peters
hits Benaroya Hall this weekend and chats about her new TV roles, Sondheim and more!
------------------------------
Los Angeles Philharmonic gives brilliant performance of Mahler's 9th Symphony
------------------------------
Tapping and Singin' in the Rain
------------------------------
Best of Music 2016 coming December 23
------------------------------
David Sedaris selects Seattle for eight workshops in January
------------------------------
GRAMMYS: Adele, Chance the Rapper, Sia, Drake and RiRi are prime for nominations
------------------------------
Intriguing King Charles III at Seattle Rep
------------------------------
Ballard High Thespians to present Rent in benefit concerts
------------------------------
Didactic Billy Lynn a long walk of social commentary treacle
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars announce Seattle area concerts for 2017
------------------------------
Ford's Animals a bleakly unsettling emotional maelstrom
------------------------------
Gorgeous Eagle Huntress an inspiring human spectacle
------------------------------
Joyful Moana a musically inspired animated gem
------------------------------
Beatty's Rules a rapturously romantic flight of fancy
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2016 - DigitalTeamWorks 2016
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News