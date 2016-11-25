by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Consider yourself fortunate if you got to see David Sedaris live last week at Benaroya Hall. His appearance on November 16 at the downtown symphony hall was expectedly sold out, as it usually is when the famed author comes to town.



But - and this is a big but - he's headed back. As luck would have it, Sedaris has chosen the Emerald City for a week-long workshop just after the New Year, in which he'll read from his-soon-to-be published book, Theft By Finding, as he puts the finishing touches on it at Broadway Performance Hall, on Capitol Hill.



Traditionally, the comedic writer chooses one or two cities to complete the final phase of his manuscript before it's sent to the publisher, and Seattle is it this time around. Audiences can choose to attend any of eight workshops scheduled between January 14 and 20, taking place in the 295-seat venue situated at the south end of the Seattle Central College campus at Broadway & E. Pine St. All workshops begin at 7pm with an additional 2pm matinee on January 15, and each of them includes a brief Q&A session. This sets up a unique, intimate opportunity to hear Sedaris read from Theft By Finding before it hits bookstore shelves on June 2017.



Sedaris, who is openly Gay and lives with his partner overseas in England, rose to fame in the late '90s and early '00s with a string of acclaimed works - most are a collection of hysterical stories from his childhood and other life experiences - that includes Naked, Holidays on Ice and Me Talk Pretty One Day. His most recent books are Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary and Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls.



General admission seats for the workshops are priced at $50. Tickets are on sale now at brownpapertickets.com.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!