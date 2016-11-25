by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Hello, it's me...again. That's right, Adele is going to slay the Grammys, once again. She did so four years ago with the monster single 'Rolling in the Deep' (Record, Song of the Year) and her sophomore effort 21 (Album of the Year), so don't be surprised if she pulls a three-peat in February, nabbing those exact three awards for her chart-topping ballad 'Hello' and multi-platinum third studio effort, 25. If anyone is going to stand in her way, it could be Chance the Rapper, who just performed a sold out concert a month ago at WaMu Theater and who claims one of 2016's best reviewed albums, Coloring Book. Or, it could be another artist who was also in Seattle recently, Sia, whose full-length release This is Acting was both a critical and commercial success. Or, it could be Drake, who is long overdue for an Album of the Year nomination and appears to be a frontrunner with this year's Views. Then again, it might be Rihanna, simply because her album Anti produced three top hits, including the radio airplay giant 'Work.'



Adele and her team of co-writers, producers, remixers and engineers, among others, will probably earn Grammy nominations in the double digits when they're announced on December 6. Several fellow artists will surely rack up multiple nods, from Sia to Kanye West to Rihanna. But there are dozens of categories in numerous genres that will also be revealed, some that Adele or Drake or Chance the Rapper aren't even eligible for - Best Comedy Album, anyone?



The eligibility period for the 2017 Grammy Awards stretches back to October 1, 2015 all the way to September 30, 2016, making Adele and Coldplay eligible this year. That said, here's my take on six key categories going into next week's announcements.



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

25 is automatic. A blue ribbon panel, which selects the nominees in the four general categories (Album, Record and Song of the Year, Best New Artist), traditionally chooses five contenders from multiple genres, although no one from the country field looks to make the cut this time around. Adele and Sia are likely to represent the pop field, while Rihanna is the safest pick from the R&B sector, unless Beyonce sneaks in with Lemonade, and a trio of rappers, Chance the Rapper, Drake, and Kanye West, will vie for the remaining slots. Somehow, I think Drake might get squeezed out again. And if the voters award a nod to a rock act, look for either Radiohead or Coldplay to snag it, or quite possibly the late David Bowie.



Likely nominees:

25 - Adele

Anti - Rihanna

This is Acting - Sia

Coloring Book - Chance the Rapper

The Life of Pablo - Kanye West



Strongest alternates:

Views - Drake

Lemonade - Beyonce

A Moon Shaped Pool - Radiohead

A Head Full of Dreams - Coldplay

Blackstar - David Bowie



Longshots:

22, A Million - Bon Iver

Mr. Misunderstood - Eric Church

The Getaway - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Stranger to Stranger - Paul Simon

Dangerous Woman - Ariana Grande



RECORD OF THE YEAR

'Hello' is a no-brainer. 'Work' and 'Cheap Thrills' are heavily favored, while 'Formation' is a solid bet. I'd love to see 'Burn the Witch' get in, but something tells me Lady GaGa's 'Perfect Illusion' will knock it off, and Justin Bieber has a decent shot with 'Love Yourself.'



Likely nominees:

'Hello' - Adele

'Work' - Rihanna (featuring Drake)

'Cheap Thrills' - Sia (featuring Sean Paul)

'Perfect Illusion' - Lady GaGa

'Formation' - Beyonce



Strongest alternates:

'Burn the Witch' - Radiohead

'Hymn for the Weekend' - Coldplay

'One Dance' - Drake (featuring WizKid and Kyla)

'Cake by the Ocean' - DNCE

'Piece by Piece' - Kelly Clarkson



Longshots:

'Closer' - The Chainsmokers (featuring Halsey)

'Boys Like You' - Ariana Grande

'Love Yourself' - Justin Bieber

'7 Years' - Lukas Graham

'Ophelia' - The Lumineers



SONG OF THE YEAR

In contrast to ROTY, this award is for the songwriter(s) and often includes slow-tempo tunes and ballads; however, in recent years the Grammy voters have stepped it up and nominated a cooler set of songs, including those from the rap and rock genres. That said, 'Hello' is a lock, followed by 'Cheap Thrills' and 'Perfect Illusion.'



Likely nominees:

'Hello'

'Cheap Thrills'

'Perfect Illusion'

'Hymn for the Weekend'

'Work'



Strongest alternates:

'7 Years'

'No'

'Burn the Witch'

'Lake by the Ocean'

'Piece by Piece'



Longshots:

'Famous'

'Dangerous Woman'

'We Don't Talk Anymore'

'Blackstar'

'My Church'



BEST NEW ARTIST

Chance the Rapper is in, barring the committee finding him ineligible down the homestretch due to his album being released digitally. Charlie Puth deservedly should make the cut, as should another singer-songwriter, Lukas Graham. If voters nominate an EDM act, look for either The Chainsmokers or Flume to get in. From the country genre, Cam and Cole Swindell are the best bets. Openly Gay performer Troye Sivan, who interviewed with the SGN earlier this year (http://www.sgn.org/sgnnews44_05/page44.cfm) is also in the running.



Likely nominees:

Chance the Rapper

Charlie Puth

Lukas Graham

The Chainsmokers

Cam



Strongest alternates:

Shawn Mendes

The 1975

Rachel Platten

Cole Swindell

Maren Morris



Longshots:

Troye Sivan

Flume

Alessia Cara

Halsey

Bryson Tiller



BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Bowie, Radiohead and Bon Iver are shoo-ins, but the surprise could be Paul Simon's Stranger to Stranger, which was remarkably placed in this category instead of in the mainstream rock field. I'm hoping Grimes also makes the list.



Likely nominees:

Blackstar - David Bowie

A Moon Shaped Pool - Radiohead

22, A Million - Bon Iver

Stranger to Stranger - Paul Simon

Art Angels - Grimes



Strongest alternates:

Schmilco - Wilco

The Colour in Everything - James Blake

The Hope Six Demolition Project - PJ Harvey

Why Are You OK - Band of Horses

Tell Me I'm Pretty - Cage The Elephant



Longshots:

I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It - The 1975

Junk - M83

What Went Down - Foals

Phase - Jack Garratt

Emily's D+Evolution - Esperanza Spalding



BEST DANCE RECORDING

Galantis was robbed last year, losing to Justin Bieber and EDM power duo Diplo and Skrillex, not to mention the actual best dance recording of 2015 was Major Lazer and MO's 'Lean On,' which wasn't even submitted by record label Mad Decent because they saw a better chance of the Biebs' 'Where Are U Now' (on the same label) winning; it paid off for them in the end. The good news is that Galantis has another chance this year to win with 'No Money,' and here's hoping Years & Years makes the cut with 'Desire.'



Likely nominees:

'No Money' - Galantis

'Don't Let Me Down' - The Chainsmokers (featuring Daya)

'Never Be Like You' - Flume (featuring Kai)

'This is What You Came For' - Calvin Harris (featuring Rihanna)

'Middle' - DJ Snake (featuring Bipolar Sunshine)



Strongest alternates:

'Venus Fly' - Grimes

'The Sound' - AutoErotique (featuring Major Lazer)

'Desire' - Years & Years (featuring Tove Lo)

'Kungs vs Cookin' on 3 Burners' - This Girl

'Nocturnal' - Disclosure (featuring The Weeknd)



