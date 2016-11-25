by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



I've been away for a good part of the last three weeks, and in that time the concert calendar really exploded. It's possible you've already heard about these big shows coming to Seattle in 2017, but if not I'm pleased to deliver the news.



First up is Ariana Grande, who'll return to Seattle on March 23, nearly two years after she performed in the Emerald City during her 'Honeymoon' tour. That was a great concert, let me tell you! The petite singer, a huge LGBT ally from day one, will appear again at Key Arena to promote her newest album, Dangerous Woman, which has already produced a block of hits, 'Focus,' 'Into You,' 'Side to Side' (featuring Nicki Minaj) and the title cut. She'll likely belt out each of those songs when she comes here next spring, as well as older favorites, such as 'Break Free' and 'Love Me Harder.' I was really impressed with her performance last year, mainly because the girl sang the entire length of the show (no lipsyncing) and her voice was incredible live, plus she also interacted frequently with the crowd.



Please don't ask me how many times I've listened to 'Starboy' on my iPhone, or seen the video on YouTube, in the past few weeks. Okay, I'll tell you. About 300 to 400 times. I'm obsessed with it. The song is the title track and leadoff single from The Weeknd's just-released sophomore album, a highly anticipated follow up to 2015's Beauty Behind the Madness. And with a new album under his belt, The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) is hitting the road for a worldwide tour in 2017, which includes a Seattle date on April 26 at Key Arena. Aside from 'Starboy,' expect to hear the Canadian singer-songwriter's other hits, like 'Can't Feel My Face,' 'The Hills' and the Oscar-nominated 'Earned It' when he performs here next spring.



Bruno Mars is also saddling up to the Emerald City next summer, well, sort of. He'll perform at the Tacoma Dome on July 17, as part of his '24K Magic World Tour' that launches March 28 in Antwerp and will travel through central Europe and Scandinavia before arriving stateside for shows in Las Vegas, San Jose, Portland, Fargo, Chicago, Columbus, Newark, Miami and Dallas, to name a few. The tour supports his latest full-length recording, 24K Magic, available in stores now. Some of the songs you might hear in concert at Key Arena are 'Locked Out of Heaven,' 'Grenade,' 'Just the Way You Are,' 'When I Was Your Man,' 'Young Girls' and last year's mega hit 'Uptown Funk.' Here's hoping he includes 'Bubble Butt' on the set list, too.



Tickets for all three shows - Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars - are on sale now at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000.



A few more shows to announce are Chrisette Michelle at The Showbox Market (February 8), Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at the Tacoma Dome (May 27) and New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men at Key Arena (June 7).



Finally, more sad news fell upon the music world this week with the death of fiery R&B-funk singerSharon Jones. The Grammy-winner, along with her bandmates the Dap Kings, scored a Grammy nomination for 2014's Give the People What They Want, but perhaps the best album the group released was 100 Days, 100 Nights from 2007. I had the privilege of seeing Jones and the Dap Kings open for Tony Bennett a few years back at Bumbershoot and she was electric. This was a woman that could not only sing with soul, she could dance with soul as well - the music was in her blood. So, farewell to another great artist, Sharon Jones, who died November 18 at the age of 60.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!