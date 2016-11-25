Since 1987, POCAAN has been fighting for communities of color that are affected by HIV/AIDS.



On Friday, December 9, POCAAN will present their First Annual Legends Gala and Awards Dinner @ 7pm, at the Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., in Seattle.



The gala will become Seattle's premier event to celebrate the contributions of communities of color within the Pacific Northwest, as well as raise money to support POCAAN's justice work here in Washington state.



The gala evening includes a VIP cocktail reception, dinner, awards presentation and live entertainment, followed by a dance. 'It's an extraordinary opportunity to honor community advocates, have a great meal and experience stellar artists in an intimate setting.' The event also seeks to recognize outstanding individuals and organizations that continue to empower communities on the margin and fight for health and socio-economic equity. Admission for the full evening of events is free but the suggested donation is $100 per person.



Proceeds from the Legends Gala and Awards Dinner are designated to our HIV/AIDS outreach. Donations will go to funding our 2017 Same Gender Loving Men of Color and our Women and Girls initiatives. POCAAN is committed to fighting for health equity for communities of color here in Washington state.



Each year we will nominate people and organizations from a wide range of backgrounds including, the LGBTQ, African American, Hispanic, Native American and Asian American communities. This event along with your support will assist POCAAN as it furthers its mission to embrace and mobilize communities of color by providing the necessary tools to promote personal responsibility for health and holistic well-being.



POCAAN EQUITY AWARDS HONOREES:

Our honorees and their categories for this year are as follows:



o Mrs. Phyllis Little-Epamynondas - POCAAN's Advocate of the Year Award. Phyllis is former Executive Director of POCAAN with twenty-six years of service.



o Mr. Kenny Joe McMullen - POCAAN's Equity Awards for Community Engagement. Kenny Joe works as a Community Health Worker at Seattle Neighborhood House.



o Mrs. Vanessa Grandberry - POCAAN's Equity Awards for Transgender Advocacy. Vanessa works as a Case Manager with the Center for Multi-Cultural Health.



o Mrs. Maria Enriquez Lindsey - POCAAN's Equity Awards for Advocacy & Support. Maria is retired. She was POCAAN's very first receptionist and also worked as a case manager with the Konnect II program.



Mr. Hiram Calf-Looking - POCAAN's Equity Awards for Transgender Advocacy. Hiriam works as a longtime advocate for transgender justice.



1ST ANNUAL GALA CORPORATE SPONSORS:

o AIDS Healthcare Foundation

o Gilead Science

o Seattle Pride Foundation

o HomeStreet Bank



Registration is open now at http://www.pocaan.org/events.html. For more information on the Gala, call 206.322.7061.



Courtesy of POCAAN



