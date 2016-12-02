by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Fox News talking head KT McFarland, soon to be Donald Trump's deputy national security advisor, outed her Gay brother in a letter to their parents and then shunned him as he died of AIDS in 1995.



McFarland's brother, Michael Troia, died June 8, 1995.



'Have you ever wondered why I have never had anything to do with Mike and have never let my daughters see him, although we live only fifteen minutes away from each other?' McFarland wrote to their parents in 1992.



'He has been a lifelong homosexual, most of his relationships brief, fleeting one-night stands.'



The letter was made public in a 2006 New York Times profile of McFarland when she was mentioned as a possible Republican nominee to challenge Hillary Clinton for the US Senate.



Although McFarland lived near her brother for 10 years, she avoided seeing him because of his sexual orientation, she told the newspaper.



'I was really living a life of going to Central Park with my kids, and he was increasingly living - there was no secret about it - he was openly gay,' she recalled.



'I had no problem with that; I loved him. But I was increasingly concerned because he talked about a very promiscuous lifestyle. And it saddened me a great deal.'



McFarland admitted to the Times that she did not see her brother even once during the last two years of his life, even while he was dying in the hospital. She later regretted it, she claimed.



'Do I wish I spent more time with him? Of course I do,' she said in 2006. 'It's the great regret that I have of my adult life, that I didn't spend more time with him, that I was not with him in his final months.'



After the publication of the newspaper article, McFarland reportedly tried to do damage control by releasing an additional statement blaming the reporter for uncovering her callousness.



'In seeking to put a painful past behind me, I wrote two candid letters to my parents in 1992 at the advice of a counselor,' she said. 'Now, in the midst of a political campaign, those letters have found their way into the hands of a magazine reporter.'



